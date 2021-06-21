Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Athira Pharma, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Athira (NASDAQ: ATHA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Athira may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/athira-pharma-inc

The investigation focuses on whether Athira properly disclosed the facts underlying doctoral research conducted by Leen Kawas, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira, at Washington State University. Athira was founded by Kawas and others based on research conducted at Washington State and subsequent peer review has suggested that images in papers authored by Kawas could have been manipulated.

