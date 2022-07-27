Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against F45 Training Holdings Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against F45 (NYSE: FXLV). The investigation results from inaccurate statements F45 may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether F45 properly disclosed that it was in default and having difficulties in obtaining waivers in connection with two previously announced franchise financing facilities.

