Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against SmileDirectClub, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC). The investigation results from inaccurate statements SmileDirectClub may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether SmileDirectClub properly disclosed or was even aware that its cybersecurity systems and controls were vulnerable and inadequate. On May 3, SmileDirectClub disclosed that a cyber-attack in April caused a systems outage and could cost it as much as $15 million due to disruptions in certain parts of SmileDirectClub's business, causing delays in treatment planning, manufacturing and product delivery.

