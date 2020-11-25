ADEPT Driver Gives Thanks for Partners and Customers; Encourages Safe Driving for Those Who Must Travel During Holiday Week

ELK GROVE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEPT Driver®, a company that develops science-based crash avoidance training programs for drivers of every age, expressed thanks for the growing number of drivers that have used ADEPT training products to improve their crash avoidance skills. The company also noted its appreciation of the insurance companies and safety organizations that it collaborates with to make roads and highways safer.

"We are so thankful for the nearly 500,000 drivers who are making our roads and highways safer by using our products to increase their crash avoidance skills," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver. "We are also thankful to have innovative strategic partners who work with us to improve driver safety, including many insurance companies that partner with ADEPT Driver and provide discounts on insurance for customers that complete ADEPT's programs."

ADEPT Driver's crash reduction programs are award-winning, computer-based driver training systems that alter drivers' behavior to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes. ADEPT programs incorporate targeted neurocognitive training using driving simulations, in-car activities, and a certification test to assess and improve the driver's overall safety performance.

ADEPT's CEO also urged all drivers to exercise caution over the holiday week.

"While COVID-19 concerns will keep many at home and off the road this Thanksgiving holiday, those who must travel should remain vigilant and avoid distractions when behind the wheel," Dr. Harkness said.

Contact: Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver

[email protected]

SOURCE ADEPT Driver

Related Links

adeptdriver.com

