ADEPT Driver to Launch Social Media Awareness Campaign to Counter 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers

"Summer can be time for having fun and staying out late. Unfortunately, statistics show summer can also be deadly when more inexperienced drivers are on the road and engaging in risky behavior," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver. "Our summer information campaign is aimed at educating teen drivers to avoid distractions and other risks while behind the wheel. It will also encourage parents to talk to teen drivers about safe driving, and recommend strategies to avoid crashes."

ADEPT Driver will post messages on social media throughout the summer months to encourage safety during the 100 deadliest days.

teenSMART helps young drivers avoid car crashes. teenSMART addresses the six factors that cause more than 90% of all teen auto collisions, and teaches skills proven to dramatically reduce teen driver crash frequency and severity by teaching new drivers to anticipate dangerous situations, recognize how risk changes as they drive, increase situational awareness, and expect the unexpected. Teens that complete the teenSMART program have up to 30% fewer collisions and 51% fewer bodily injury claims than teens that do not complete the program.

"Tragically, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, and teens have the highest crash rate of any age group," said Dr. Harkness. "Summer is an ideal time for young drivers to use teenSMART to improve their crash avoidance skills so they can stay safe and enjoy this and every summer to its fullest. As an added bonus, by completing teenSMART you may be eligible for a discount on your auto insurance."

To determine if you can benefit from an insurance discount when your teen driver completes teenSMART check with your insurance agent.

