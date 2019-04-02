ADEPT Driver to Present at NTSB Western States Teen Safe Driving Roundtable Kick-Off to Distracted Driving Awareness Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick-off Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver, will encourage safety advocates to treat the causes of technology-induced inattention in a Western States Teen Safe Driving Roundtable presented by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Impact Teen Drivers, and the California Highway Patrol.

What: Dr. Harkness will present on how to treat the causes of technology-induced inattention as one of the experts in the safety, medical, and law enforcement field convened to discuss proven, effective countermeasures for improving teen driver safety, with a focus on preventing distracted-driving-related crashes.

When: The Roundtable will take place April 3, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PDT. Dr. Harkness will be a featured speaker in the Roundtable discussion topic Understanding the Problem of Distracted Driving.

Where: California State University, Riverview Hall Meeting Room, 6000 J Street

Sacramento, California 95819

Live webcast: The Roundtable will be webcast live. An archive of the webcast will be posted on the National Transportation Safety Board website after the event.

Background: April is National Distracted Driver Awareness Month, a united effort to recognize the dangers of and eliminate preventable deaths from distracted driving. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), every day, at least nine Americans die and 100 are injured in distracted driving crashes.

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system—anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving. To raise awareness about districted driving NSC provides materials and resources with the message #JustDrive that encourage drivers to eliminate all distractions when behind the wheel.

ADEPT Driver is a research and development company that builds proven crash avoidance training technology. ADEPT's teenSMART program trains teen drivers to prevent auto collisions by treating the causes of car crashes, including driver distraction, driver complacency, and technology-induced inattention.

Contact: Richard Harkness

Email: richard@adeptdriver.com

SOURCE ADEPT Driver

Related Links

http://adeptdriver.com/

