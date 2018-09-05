Adeptia Introduces Industry-First Partner to Partner Self-Service B2B Data Integration

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in self-service B2B data integration, Adeptia Inc. recently announced their latest capability that enables Partner to Partner Data Exchange for clients interested in providing marketplace or exchange capabilities for their business partners. Adeptia's newest feature takes the hub-and-spoke model that is used by enterprises for communication with customers and partners and expands it to enable individual partners to setup automated data exchanges with other customers or partners (spoke-to-spoke communication) in an environment governed centrally by the hub enterprise.

"As our large clients pursue their digital transformation strategies, we often came across the requirement of letting individual customers communicate with suppliers or vendors, while our enterprise client sits at the center governing the data exchange. We realized that as enterprises grow their partner networks, they would inevitably have this need of letting partners exchange data, invoices, orders, etc. directly with each other. Committed to the success of our clients, we expanded the traditional hub-and-spoke communication model to enable spoke-to-spoke data integration delivered via self-service," said Lou Ennuso, CEO, Adeptia Inc.

Adeptia's Partner to Partner Data Exchange feature lets enterprises deliver operational excellence by shifting the workload to business users in partner organizations for driving the data exchange, while the enterprise operates in a strict governance role thereby saving business costs and accelerating revenue while delivering a delightful customer experience to their partner network.

Business Use Case for Partner to Partner Data Exchange

Partner to Partner self-service B2B data integration can be best utilized by enterprises with a large partner network where there is a need for direct data exchange between partners. For instance, one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors is providing a marketplace for its customers where the vendors showcase their products for direct ordering between customers and vendors while the distributor organization played an overarching governance role. Adeptia software enabled easy setup of data integrations to allow suppliers to display up-to-date catalogs, inventory, pricing and other relevant business information to buyers where they are able to place orders with few clicks. All transactions are being recorded by the procurement systems at the hub distributor's end and shared with vendors for fulfillment.

Adeptia provides pre-defined templates, protocols, data layouts, and data schema mappings for enabling partner to partner connections between source and target systems at both ends. The operational users only need to do point-and-click configurations to setup transactions while the Adeptia engine works in the background to create connections, interpret and map data, and deposit it at the target data warehouse while giving governance view to the hub enterprise.

To know how Adeptia can help you become easier to do business with and accelerate revenue with partner to partner data integration, request a quick demo at https://adeptia.com/request-demo

About Adeptia

Adeptia helps enterprises deliver a company-wide self-service B2B data integration capability, even for operational users. By shifting operational workload to business users, Adeptia's enterprise-class platform helps our customers fast-forward revenues and reduce operational costs by speeding up customer data onboarding and streamlining ongoing information exchange.

