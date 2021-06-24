AdeptID launches its API to connect hidden talent to training and jobs

"We want to make our models accessible to talent app builders of all sizes - like what Stripe has done for payments." Tweet this

Tackling the $1.3 Trillion Talent Matching Problem

"Poor talent matching is a problem experienced by stakeholders across the workforce ecosystem, resulting in over $1.3T USD of wasted tuition and lost annual profits in the US alone," said Fernando Rodriguez-Villa, CEO and Co-Founder of AdeptID.

"While skills-based matching and technology isn't a new idea, it's hard to use, siloed, and way too expensive - which is crazy because it's a technology that will only improve with more adoption. We want to make our models accessible to large and small organizations - similar to what Stripe has done for payments."

"We see a massive opportunity to improve outcomes - not just for the 80 million Americans without college degrees, but also for employers struggling to fill roles in growth areas like allied health, IT, and renewable energy."

Promoting Economic Mobility

AdeptID's partners have already used its technology to promote economic mobility and inclusion. "In our work to create equity through employment, AdeptID's data insights have been key in helping employers become more inclusive of Opportunity Talent, and the tools we've created together continue to move employers to action," added Rya Conrad-Bradshaw, Senior Director at Year Up, and one of AdeptID's current partners.

AdeptID's insights help builders accomplish diverse goals, including:

Personalizing career journeys for job seekers

Finding new pools of talent for employers

Guiding skills-based training pathways for vocational training providers

AdeptID is a Benefit Corporation with a mission to make job mobility easier for the 80 million Americans without college degrees. AdeptID's models identify non-obvious, high-likelihood job transitions and improve matching between talent, training and jobs for stakeholders across the talent ecosystem.

