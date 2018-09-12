AdExchanger To Recognize Excellence In Marketing And Media At Inaugural Awards This Spring

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdExchanger, an award-winning integrated media company devoted to data-driven digital marketing, announced today that it is launching the first-ever AdExchanger Awards, designed to recognize and celebrate the advertising and marketing community's top achievers, and those who have made the most meaningful impact on the industry this past year.

Winners will be announced at PROGRAMMATIC I/O San Francisco on April 29, 2019, where more than 100 expert speakers and 1,500 attendees will gather to learn and discuss the latest in programmatic media and marketing.

Nominations are open now through the end of January, and submissions are being accepted into the following categories:

Technology Provider

Best Demand-Side Technology

Best Publisher-Side Technology

Best Data-Enabling Technology

Best Measurement Or Analytics Capability

Best Account Support By A Technology Company

Best Early-Stage Technology Company

Publisher

Most Innovative Publisher

Best Use Of Technology By A Publisher

Best Account Management By A Publisher

Best Use Of Data By A Publisher

Agency / Consultant

Best Programmatic Capabilities By An Agency

Best Use Of Data By An Agency

Best Use Of Technology By An Agency

Best Programmatic Consulting Or Advisory Firm

Best Industry Commentary And Analysis

Marketer

Best In-House Media Operation

Best Use Of Programmatic Technology By A Marketer

Campaigns

Best Programmatic Or Addressable TV Campaign

Best Omnichannel Video Campaign

Best Overall Use Of Programmatic In A Marketing Campaign

Best Educational Tool Or Program

Other / Individual

The AdExchanger Award: Overall Excellence in Programmatic Media (all entries qualify)

Rising Star (leadership under 40)

Leadership in Advertising

Each category will be scored in three areas: measurable results, industry impact and innovation. The four highest-scoring entries in each category will be selected as finalists.

AdExchanger Publisher and CEO John Ebbert revealed the award program as he kicked off Day Two of PROGRAMMATIC I/O New York, the world's largest programmatic media and marketing conference, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

"I am pleased to announce the 'AdExchanger Awards,' which will shine a spotlight on the individuals and companies that have made the biggest strides in the advertising and marketing world," said Ebbert. "In this ever-changing arena, it is important that we acknowledge their innovation and excellence, so that the entire industry can learn and benefit from their experience."

A panel of industry leaders and luminaries from all corners of the digital advertising and marketing ecosystem will judge the submissions, including marketers, publishers, agencies, technologists and consultants. All judges are handpicked by AdExchanger's editorial team for their unique perspective, substantial industry experience and technical acumen.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.adexchangerawards.com.

About AdExchanger

Founded in 2008, AdExchanger is an award-winning integrated media company – which includes publishing and three large industry conferences devoted to the data-driven, digital marketing space. The company produces Industry Preview, which provides an exclusive look at the year ahead in digital marketing technology, as well as two bi-coastal, leading conferences in programmatic media, known as PROGRAMMATIC I/O. In 2017, AdExchanger was acquired by Access Intelligence, a business-to-business media and information company serving the media, PR, broadcasting & cable, healthcare management, defense, chemical engineering, satellite and aviation markets. For more information, visit www.adexchanger.com.

