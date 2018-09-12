AdExchanger To Recognize Excellence In Marketing And Media At Inaugural Awards This Spring
Winners will be named and celebrated at PROGRAMMATIC I/O San Francisco
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdExchanger, an award-winning integrated media company devoted to data-driven digital marketing, announced today that it is launching the first-ever AdExchanger Awards, designed to recognize and celebrate the advertising and marketing community's top achievers, and those who have made the most meaningful impact on the industry this past year.
Winners will be announced at PROGRAMMATIC I/O San Francisco on April 29, 2019, where more than 100 expert speakers and 1,500 attendees will gather to learn and discuss the latest in programmatic media and marketing.
Nominations are open now through the end of January, and submissions are being accepted into the following categories:
Technology Provider
- Best Demand-Side Technology
- Best Publisher-Side Technology
- Best Data-Enabling Technology
- Best Measurement Or Analytics Capability
- Best Account Support By A Technology Company
- Best Early-Stage Technology Company
Publisher
- Most Innovative Publisher
- Best Use Of Technology By A Publisher
- Best Account Management By A Publisher
- Best Use Of Data By A Publisher
Agency / Consultant
- Best Programmatic Capabilities By An Agency
- Best Use Of Data By An Agency
- Best Use Of Technology By An Agency
- Best Programmatic Consulting Or Advisory Firm
- Best Industry Commentary And Analysis
Marketer
- Best In-House Media Operation
- Best Use Of Programmatic Technology By A Marketer
Campaigns
- Best Programmatic Or Addressable TV Campaign
- Best Omnichannel Video Campaign
- Best Overall Use Of Programmatic In A Marketing Campaign
- Best Educational Tool Or Program
Other / Individual
- The AdExchanger Award: Overall Excellence in Programmatic Media (all entries qualify)
- Rising Star (leadership under 40)
- Leadership in Advertising
Each category will be scored in three areas: measurable results, industry impact and innovation. The four highest-scoring entries in each category will be selected as finalists.
AdExchanger Publisher and CEO John Ebbert revealed the award program as he kicked off Day Two of PROGRAMMATIC I/O New York, the world's largest programmatic media and marketing conference, at the New York Hilton Midtown.
"I am pleased to announce the 'AdExchanger Awards,' which will shine a spotlight on the individuals and companies that have made the biggest strides in the advertising and marketing world," said Ebbert. "In this ever-changing arena, it is important that we acknowledge their innovation and excellence, so that the entire industry can learn and benefit from their experience."
A panel of industry leaders and luminaries from all corners of the digital advertising and marketing ecosystem will judge the submissions, including marketers, publishers, agencies, technologists and consultants. All judges are handpicked by AdExchanger's editorial team for their unique perspective, substantial industry experience and technical acumen.
