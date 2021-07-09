ADF International and the International Center for Law and Religion Studies Host Conference on the Future of Religious Freedom in the Americas

PROVO, Utah, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What does the future of religious freedom in the Americas look like? In "Fulton, Pavez and the Future of Religious Freedom in the Americas," international experts will offer their insights on possible answers. Panelists will offer their comments and discussion surrounding two cases: Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, which was recently decided in the U.S. Supreme Court, and Pavez v. Chile, whose decision is pending before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Both cases address the important question of the content and scope of freedom of religion and church autonomy, and how it should be harmonized with the rights of non-discrimination and equality. But the final outcome of these cases may turn out to be quite different, and in the case of Pavez v. Chile, it could have far-reaching repercussions throughout the region with respect to the freedom of churches and religious communities to teach their faith. We invite you to join our panel of experts for a stimulating discussion.

The event will take place on July 13, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT (GMT -4) in Washington, DC. It will be streamed live at https://bit.ly/3AympLb and will include a Q&A session where questions will be accepted from attendees of the live webcast.

The panel will be moderated by Tomas Henriquez, Advocacy Director for the OAS and Latin America, ADF International. The panelists are Montse Alvarado, Vice President and Executive Director, Becket Fund for Religious Liberty; Mike Lee, U.S. Senator (R-Utah); Branislav Marelic, Partner in the firm of Marelic, Cárcamo, Busch and attorney for Sandra Pavez, Chile; and Juan G. Navarro Floria, Professor, Pontificia Universidad Católica, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The event will be interpreted in English and Spanish.

About the Pavez case: uninterrupted work, and a promotion.

Ms. Sandra Pavez taught Catholic religion classes in San Bernardo, Chile. When the local diocese learned that Ms. Pavez was living in a same sex relationship, contravening the teachings of the Catholic Church, they informed her that they could no longer certify her to teach the Catholic faith on behalf of the church. Notwithstanding this fact, she continued to be employed at the school uninterruptedly, even enjoying a promotion to become a member of the school's leadership team.

Ms. Pavez has sued the Chilean State before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, demanding to be reinstated as a teacher of Catholic confessional religion, alleging that she has been a victim of discrimination due to her sexual orientation, and that her right to work and to private and family life have been violated.

About the Fulton case: unanimous support for more than 200 years of work with vulnerable children.

In the case of Sharonell Fulton and others v. City of Philadelphia, that city told Catholic Social Services that they had to change their religious practices or close, thus preventing children from being placed with loving foster parents like Sharonell Fulton and Toni Simms-Busch.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the state had violated the plaintiffs' freedom of religion, and that they could not be excluded from the foster family system because of their beliefs about marriage between a man and a woman.

About ADF International:

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International is a faith-based legal defense organization that protects fundamental freedoms and promotes the inherent dignity of all people. Working internationally, we have a full-time presence in all institutions of strategic international importance. We are accredited to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the European Parliament and Commission, and the Organization of American States (OAS). In addition, we enjoy participatory status with the EU Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) and regularly collaborate with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). At the national level, we work with local partners to provide training, funding and legal advocacy.

About the International Center for Law and Religion Studies:

The International Center for Law and Religion Studies at Brigham Young University's J. Reuben Clark Law School is dedicated to securing and maintaining the blessings of freedom of religion and belief for all people. Since January 2, 2000, the Center has engaged in research and publications in the field of law and religion, built networks of opinion leaders internationally and in the United States, and participated in legal reform processes that strengthen religious freedom around the world. The Center launched the annual Religious Liberty Review in 2014 to provide information and debate on current religious liberty issues in the United States.



SOURCE International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU Law