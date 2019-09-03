ADGM Launches Investor Forum at FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, and global innovation platform, Unbound, are excited to launch the Investor Forum as part of the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2019 ("FinTech Abu Dhabi").

The Investor Forum, a new addition at this year's FinTech Abu Dhabi, will attract leading regional and international venture capital investors to gather with their peers, exchange ideas and best practices. The event, to be held on the first day of FinTech Abu Dhabi on 21 October 2019, will include keynotes and panel sessions covering current trends in the venture capital industry and highlight case studies of success stories in the MENA region. The agenda will also include sessions featuring some of the most prominent regional and international FinTech investment powerhouses.

In parallel, start-ups from the FinTech 50 and Innovation Challenge, and ADGM's innovation and acceleration programmes will have the opportunity to pitch to investors on stage throughout the course of the day.

"Every year, we try to add more value for all our stakeholders through the FinTech Abu Dhabi event. The FinTech industry in the MENA region is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years with some estimates in excess of $2.5 billion. The UAE has been the main recipient of FinTech funding and as we anchor more regional and international venture capital fund managers in ADGM through our best-in-class regulatory framework, we want to showcase some of the lessons learnt and initiatives taken by the various players in this field. Given some of the success stories of unicorns arising from the region, this is an opportunity for investors and FinTechs to learn from each other and scale their respective businesses together." said Mr Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM.

Attendance to the event will be free of charge for investors who meet certain criteria.

For more information and registration, please visit the FinTech Abu Dhabi Investor Forum at https://www.fintechabudhabi.com/investor-forum

About FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019

Bringing together global and local financial institutions, FinTech start-ups, investors, regulatory agencies and the business community to network, collaborate and exchange expertise and knowledge in FinTech developments in Abu Dhabi, the wider MENA region and internationally. For more details of the ADGM's FinTech Abu Dhabi event, visit www.fintechabudhabi.com to register interest and follow us on @FinTechAD, #FinTechAD and #InnovationChallengeAD

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as IFC governs the Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone. It

enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and success within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for three consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter: @adglobalmarket and Linkedin: ADGM

· Source : The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

About Unbound

Founded by Daniel Seal in the UK in 2013, Unbound has grown rapidly into a powerful, trusted brand with a globally respected voice on innovation. Unbound bridges the gap, enabling a fusion of grassroots entrepreneurs, established corporate business, dynamic brands, governments and trade agencies to inspire communities and fuel a digital future. It encourages innovation by showcasing pioneering ideas and empowering entrepreneurship, creating digital ecosystems around the world.

In 2018, Unbound festivals welcomed over 25,000 of the finest minds in tech to hear from future-focussed speakers, and take part in immersive brand experiences, pitch sessions and startup battles.

For more details of Unbound, please visit www.unbound.live or follow us on Twitter: @unboundglobal Instagram: UnboundGlobal, Linkedin: UnboundGlobal

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Global Market