ADHD Online Launches Medication Management in California

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Online, a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), now offers medication management in California. In addition to diagnosis, residents in California can now receive ADHD treatment plans through ADHD Online's telehealth solution. ADHD Online's growing footprint of doctorate-level psychologists and medical providers has enabled it to service a record number of patients in August.

"It can take patients several weeks or even months to receive a diagnosis and treatment for ADHD with their physician," said Zach Booker, CEO at ADHD Online. "We are cutting the wait time to a matter of days, and we are thrilled to offer our services to California residents. We hear the needs of the ADHD community, and we are here to answer the call providing an essential service in an accessible and affordable way."

ADHD Online's multidisciplinary approach to ADHD offers unique treatment options to fit each patient's needs in 17 total states, including California, with more states to be announced throughout the year. In addition to medication management, ADHD Online offers virtual counseling, accommodation form completion, cognitive behavioral therapy, and many other ADHD treatment options.

ADHD Online's network of board-certified physicians and psychologists can prescribe medication directly to a patient's pharmacy through online visits. Treatment plans are tailored to each patient's individual needs, providing simple, fast and affordable medication for ADHD.

"Our multidisciplinary approach is to partner with patients to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that is both safe and effective," said Randall Duthler, M.D., co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of ADHD Online. "We look forward to helping our patients in California with tools, treatments and strategies to help them thrive with their ADHD diagnosis."

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the belief that everyone should have access to a quality ADHD assessment regardless of who or where they are. Founders Zach Booker and Randy Duthler, MD, started the company with the hope to bring access to anyone who needed it without the high cost. To learn more about ADHD Online's assessment and care program, visit https://adhdonline.com/.

Information about the availability of the Comprehensive Care Program through ADHD Online is available at https://adhdonline.com/med_management/ .

