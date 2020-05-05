AdhereHealth Launches COVID-19 Adherence Solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth today announced the immediate availability of its new COVID-19 Adherence Solution, an innovative program that combines comprehensive predictive analytics and tech-enabled consumer outreach with home-delivered pharmacy services to support the Coronavirus crisis response.

COVID-19 has exacerbated existing social determinant of health (SDOH) issues and medication adherence challenges for underserved populations. Statistics show almost 90% of those who are hospitalized with the virus have underlying conditions, and a majority are over the age of 50.

"There's real-world evidence that shows medication non-adherence is driving more COVID-19 hospitalizations," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth. "By proactively targeting high-risk populations we can help keep more consumers adherent and healthy, and reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus."

AdhereHealth's COVID-19 Adherence Solution program helps improve health outcomes for at risk populations by enabling health plans and employers with:

Comprehensive predictive analytics to identify populations at higher risk of medication non-adherence

Support from a team of nationwide employed licensed clinicians who provide direct omni-channel consumer and provider engagement to discuss health status and coordinate care

Data-driven outreach designed to resolve SDOH issues in the context of COVID-19 using available health plan benefits and community resources

Private-couriered medication delivery services catering to vulnerable populations

"In normal times, a staggering 50% of patients who are managing chronic conditions don't take their medications as directed. Factor in continued lockdowns, social distancing and economic hardships – and it's easy to see how non-adherence is likely to get worse. Engaging with consumers proactively gives us a chance to get them support before they wind up in a hospital bed."

To learn more about AdhereHealth's Technology and Value-Based Pharmacy Innovation, visit: https://adherehealth.com/technology-and-value-based-pharmacy-innovation/

About AdhereHealth

AdhereHealth is a healthcare technology solutions leader supporting health plans, self-insured employers, and other risk-bearing entities for medication adherence insights and improved healthcare outcomes. The company's Adhere™ platform touches nearly 30 million consumers through advanced technologies and at-risk engagement services. AdhereHealth's subsidiary company, AdhereRx, is a pharmacy for complex patients with high-risk chronic conditions and social determinants of health issues. AdhereRx coordinates complex medication regimens with providers, performs monthly comprehensive medication reviews (CMR) and drug utilization reviews (DUR), has 24/7 access to pharmacy clinicians, delivers prescriptions via a private courier service, supports those in need of financial assistance, and can take cash on delivery at the consumer's home. This integrated set of solutions addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. The company is headquartered in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.adherehealth.com.

