AdhereHealth Partners with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City to Tackle Medication Adherence

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri, serving more than one million members throughout the greater Kansas City community, announced that it has implemented AdhereHealth's ResolveTM solution to help increase positive health outcomes. AdhereHealth is the leading medication adherence technology company that partners to address social determinants of health and medication adherence.

"Our decision to partner with AdhereHealth is consistent with our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members," said Lori Rund, Vice President Government Programs. "We are excited to implement AdhereHealth's innovative technology and engagement approach as we focus on continuing to better serve and support our members."

AdhereHealth's Resolve solution is a powerful combination of predictive analytics and clinical software workflow that enables clinicians to engage members and focus on removing any barriers to care. Blue KC will now have a best-in-class technology solution to proactively connect members to the resources and support they need to manage their medications and ultimately improve health outcomes.

"We are excited to support Blue KC's focus on improved care through medication adherence," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth. "Our Adhere platform's unique combination of analytics and clinical workflow empowers clinicians to focus on consumers in an ongoing engagement similar to a customer relationship management process. Our team of over 600 licensed clinicians nationwide are dedicated to achieving and sustaining medication adherence."

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

About AdhereHealth

AdhereHealth is a healthcare technology solutions leader supporting health plans, self-insured employers, and other risk-bearing entities for medication adherence insights and improved healthcare outcomes. The company's Adhere™ platform touches nearly 30 million consumers through advanced technologies and at-risk engagement services. AdhereHealth's subsidiary company, AdhereRx, is a free concierge pharmacy for consumers with low-income subsidies and social determinants of health issues. AdhereRx coordinates complex medication regimens, has 24/7 access to pharmacy clinicians, delivers prescriptions via a private courier service, and can take cash on delivery at the consumer's home. This integrated set of solutions addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. The company is headquartered in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.adherehealth.com.

