Adhesion Barrier Market Size Worth $1.13 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 7.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global adhesion barrier market size is expected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the market growth. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using adhesion barrier in post-operative procedures is also contributing toward the market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Moreover, rising cases of sports-related injuries and number of surgeries would also have a positive impact on the market demand. For instance, according to the Safe Kids Worldwide survey of emergency room records in 2012, every 25 seconds a young athlete visited a hospital emergency room due to a sports-related injury. Such huge number of cases of sports injuries is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Adhesion Barrier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurological), By Formulation (Film/Mesh, Gel), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/adhesion-barrier-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The synthetic adhesion barrier segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of over 7.0% during the forecast period owing to the cost effectiveness of these barriers as compared to the natural adhesion barriers

Hyaluronic acid synthetic adhesion barrier accounted for the largest share in 2017 with a market revenue of USD 147.25 million

Film/mesh formulated adhesion barrier held the largest share in 2017 due to wide use of this formulation

North America led the market in 2017, with a share of more than 47.0%, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure and increased number of surgeries along with customer awareness about the usage of adhesion barrier

led the market in 2017, with a share of more than 47.0%, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure and increased number of surgeries along with customer awareness about the usage of adhesion barrier Asian countries are estimated to witness the highest growth in market, due to increasing population in the region and changing lifestyle leading to the rising incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) in the region

Some of the key companies in the global market are Johnson & Johnson; Sanofi S.A.; Baxter International, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group); FzioMed, Inc.; MAST Biosurgery, Inc.; and Innocoll Holdings PLC.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Home Infusion Therapy Market - The global home infusion therapy market size was valued at USD 13.0 billion in 2015.

Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market - The global brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market was valued at USD 354.9 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Mammography Market - The global mammography market size was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market - The global sepsis diagnostics market size was valued at USD 339.4 million in 2015 and is expected to witness attractive growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global adhesion barriers market on the basis of product, formulation, application, and region:

Adhesion Barrier Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) Synthetic Hyaluronic acid Regenerated cellulose Polyethylene glycol Others Natural Collagen & Protein Fibrin

Adhesion Barrier Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) Film/Mesh Gel Liquid

Adhesion Barrier Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) Gynecological Surgeries Abdominal General Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Cardiovascular Surgeries Neurological Surgeries Urological Surgeries Others

Adhesion Barrier Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Greece Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Singapore Malaysia Russia New Zealand Vietnam Hong Kong Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Costa Rica Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Oman UAE Egypt



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.







Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.