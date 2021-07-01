Adhesion Barriers Market to Ride on the Back of Rising Need to Address Post-operative Complications, Market to Exhibit Steady Growth at 7% CAGR during 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare companies as well as professionals have switched to value-based business prototypes as the healthcare industry has grown. Better surgical outcomes are at the forefront of the healthcare industry's emerging experience-driven business paradigms. The post-operative care has piqued the interest of various healthcare professionals. As the likelihood of adhesion formation remains high across a wide spectrum of surgical procedures, the clinical burden on healthcare systems has steadily increased. Post-operative problems, including formation of abrasion, have been recorded in the majority of patients who have intrauterine, pericardial, tendon, and abdominal surgical operations. As such, the growing importance of the product in the healthcare sector is likely to trigger growth of the global adhesion barriers market in the years to come.

The demand for abrasion barriers has risen in the healthcare business due to an increase in readmissions driven by abrasion-related problems. Surgical success has come up as an important metric for healthcare organisations looking to acquire a competitive edge over its rivals in the sector. This factor is likely to fuel demand in the global adhesion barriers market in the years to come.

The global adhesion barriers market is expected to grow at a rate of 7% CAGR over the forecast timeframe, from 2019 t 2027. Adhesion barriers refer to medical implants that help reduce adhesion and scarring between organs and tissues after a surgical procedure. With the beginning of the healing process after a surgical procedure, adhesion is developed between organs and tissues. Chronic stomach pain, intestinal blockage, persistent pelvic discomfort, and post-surgical morbidity are all possible repercussions of adhesion. After a gynaecological and an abdominal surgery, it is the most prevalent and frequent cause. These factors are likely to work in favour of the global adhesion barriers market

Key Findings of Market Report

Stringent PMA Regulations to Leave Considerable Impact on the Market

With the development of latest, high-end investigational devices, the healthcare business has developed substantially. With that, post-operative care has become just as vital as surgical operations for healthcare professionals. Adhesion barriers have been adopted as a result of a significant increase in adhesion-related post-operative problems, which can include small intestinal blockage in peritoneal procedures, discomfort, and secondary female infertility. However, rising demand for adhesion barriers, fuelled by growing post-operative adhesion risks, has prompted regulatory agencies to establish tight premarket approval (PMA) procedures and legislation, which is likely to leave considerable impact on the global adhesion barriers market in near future.

Due to improvements made in the medical technology and their distribution across the globe, pelvic as well as abdominal surgeries, such as peritoneal surgeries, are some of the most regularly conducted surgical procedures. However, growing consciousness of women's health and improved diagnostic tools for numerous gynaecological disorders have resulted in an increase in the number of gynaecological surgeries that are performed each year.

Experimenting with New Formulations to Come Up With Improved Product to Drive Growth

The need for adhesion barriers in this sector has always been substantial due to the large number of abdominal surgeries conducted worldwide. The need for film-type Adhesion Barriers is likely to affect major market trends in the next few years with immense growth and development of the healthcare sector, particularly in developing nations of Asia Pacific (APAC). To stay ahead of the competition, businesses are trying out with the formulations that could lead to new and more effective forms of adhesion barriers, such as liquid-type and gel-type adhesion barriers.

Adhesion Barriers Market: Growth Drivers

Aside from the complicated regulatory maze, another issue likely to limit the development of the global adhesion barriers market is that these barriers are only used in a few particular surgical procedures. Commercially available adhesion barriers exclusively address the requirement to prevent adhesions during certain surgical operations such as neuro, gynaecological, abdominal, and orthopaedic treatments.

As the healthcare industry grows, healthcare professionals as well as organisations have begun to adapt to value-based business approaches. Optimizing surgical outcomes is at the forefront of the sector's innovative experience-driven business strategies, and post-operative care has sparked the interest of healthcare professionals.

Adhesion Barriers Market: Key Competitors

FzioMed, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

PlantTec Medical GmbH

Sanofi S.A.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Adhesion Barriers Market: Segmentation

Product

Seprafilm

Gynecare Interceed

Adept

Duragen Plus

MediShield

Oxiplex

SprayShield

4DryFieldPH

Hyalobarrier

Application

Gynecological Surgeries

Abdominal Surgeries

Neuro and Orthopedic Surgeries

Formulation

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

