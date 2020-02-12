Adhesion Wealth® Achieves 68% Year-Over-Year AUM Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth® (Adhesion), a Vestmark company, has experienced significant growth over the previous year. In 2019, Adhesion's discretionary assets under management increased by 68%. In addition, Adhesion grew its advisory client base and discretionary accounts by 38% and 32%, respectively, over this period.

"The ongoing investment of time and resources by Vestmark in Adhesion has placed us in a strong position to empower more financial advisors through our state-of-the-art managed account platform," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "We will continue to work closely with our Vestmark colleagues to focus on creating what we hope will be the most innovative and customizable platform in the sector. We see a bright future ahead for our organization as well as for the RIAs that utilize our solutions to help improve client outcomes and achieve their practice goals."

Since the closing of the acquisition in late 2018, Adhesion and Vestmark have implemented an ambitious strategic plan to drive growth and create one of the industry's largest and most powerful outsourced managed account platforms. The roadmap sets goals for increasing sales and bolstering Adhesion's white-glove services. In 2019, Adhesion added more asset managers and new models to the Adhesion Manager eXchange marketplace, expanded the selection of institutional-quality research and strategy providers on its outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) roster, and rolled out Adhesion Manager Communities, a set of enhancements designed to bring advisors and managers into closer alignment on the Adhesion platform.

Adhesion won the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award in the "Technology Providers: Model Marketplaces" category in recognition of the updates to the Adhesion Manager eXchange marketplace. Winners were selected based on quantitative measurements of their initiatives—such as scope, scale, adoption, and feature set—along with qualitative criteria such as innovation, creativity, and new methods of delivery.

"We are proud to support Barrett and the Adhesion team in their mission on behalf of RIAs and the clients who rely on them," said John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. "The combination of Vestmark and Adhesion is a powerful technology offering that can drive alpha for advisors and their clients. We look forward to celebrating more milestones with Adhesion as its platform remains one step ahead of RIAs' evolving needs."

About Adhesion Wealth:

Adhesion Wealth® is a leading provider of outsourced managed accounts, including sophisticated and customized investment solutions, integrated with practice management tools and outsourced back- and middle-office, to wealth advisory firms. These solutions enable advisors to easily provide separately managed account (SMA) and unified managed account (UMA) portfolios and create personalized solutions for investors. Its platform empowers advisors with highly scalable, flexible, and customized portfolio solutions, enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes.

Adhesion Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark:

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

