Adhesion Wealth® Launches Customer-Centric Website Offering Digital Journeys for Advisors & Asset Managers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth® (Adhesion), a Vestmark company, has rolled out a new website designed to take customers on digital journeys showing how Adhesion's solutions and services can help them achieve goals and overcome challenges.

The new Adhesion homepage (https://www.adhesionwealth.com/) enables registered investment advisors (RIAs) changing platforms, RIAs rethinking outsourcing, advisors seeking independence, and asset managers to learn about the benefits and efficiencies of the Adhesion platform and suite of outsourced services. The redesigned website also includes a resource center where advisors and asset managers can access thought leadership commentary and blog posts on industry trends, as well as educational webinars and tear sheets. For more information, please visit https://www.adhesionwealth.com/resources.

"The present crisis reinforces the importance of cutting-edge, intuitive, and integrated technology that provides institutional-quality strategies and research for investors. The rollout of our new homepage gives registered investment advisors a thorough overview of how the Adhesion platform can solve their pain points while enabling them to do more for clients," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "Our state-of-the-art managed accounts solution has been empowering advisors to transform their businesses for more than 20 years—and we will continue to work with our customers to help them maintain the independence and product flexibility they need to optimize client outcomes."

The redesigned website is the latest step in the strategic roadmap implemented by Adhesion and Vestmark to facilitate growth and create one of the largest and most powerful outsourced managed account platforms in the industry. Following Adhesion's acquisition by Vestmark in late 2018, the firm achieved 68% year-over-year growth in discretionary assets under management for 2019.

Adhesion Wealth® is a leading provider of outsourced managed accounts, including sophisticated and customized investment solutions, integrated with practice management tools and outsourced back- and middle-office, to wealth advisory firms. These solutions enable advisors to easily provide separately managed account (SMA) and unified managed account (UMA) portfolios and create personalized solutions for investors. Its platform empowers advisors with highly scalable, flexible, and customized portfolio solutions, enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes.

Adhesion Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected], or visit www.vestmark.com.

