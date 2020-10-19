Adhesion Wealth Partners with WealthShield on OCIO+ Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth® today announced a strategic partnership with WealthShield, an investment firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial financial advisors succeed through outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services. Through this collaboration, Adhesion clients have exclusive access to Adhesion OCIO+, a range of integrated services enabling advisors to harness the powerful combination of the Adhesion platform and WealthShield's innovative OCIO services – all through a single login.

"We often hear feedback from advisors looking for investment guidance and manager selection and asset allocation assistance," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion. "While many advisors appreciate pre-built allocations, others require a research methodology that allows them to tailor the solution with their own preferences. WealthShield's OCIO solutions offer this flexibility and are very compatible with the growth-minded advisors we typically work with, which makes this partnership a perfect fit."

Adhesion OCIO+ offers more than just OCIO services. The powerful combination of Adhesion's advanced, unified managed account platform and personalized services along with WealthShield's OCIO capabilities gives Adhesion OCIO+ users access to a next-gen financial delivery solution designed to help future-proof their practices in an increasingly volatile time. By providing advisors with an extra layer of skilled research and analytics capabilities, Adhesion OCIO+ can help simplify the portfolio construction process, offer access to new asset classes and help advisors differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

Potential Benefits of Adhesion OCIO+ include:

Enhanced Client Experiences: As part of Adhesion's powerful unified managed account platform, advisors can access a suite of portfolio and practice management tools all within a streamlined and comprehensive investment experience.

As part of Adhesion's powerful unified managed account platform, advisors can access a suite of portfolio and practice management tools all within a streamlined and comprehensive investment experience. Scalability: Smaller firms can gain access to the enterprise-grade research capabilities found in Adhesion OCIO+ while their clients gain access to best-in-breed managers and sophisticated thought leadership.

Smaller firms can gain access to the enterprise-grade research capabilities found in Adhesion OCIO+ while their clients gain access to best-in-breed managers and sophisticated thought leadership. Customizable Asset Allocation: Advisors can deploy WealthShield's asset allocation models right out of the box or choose to apply varying levels of customization depending on the level of personalization needed, such as the ability to substitute in secondary managers and alternative asset types (e.g. mutual fund, direct index or ETF), or alter portfolio construction methods from traditional strategic allocation to core/satellite.

Advisors can deploy WealthShield's asset allocation models right out of the box or choose to apply varying levels of customization depending on the level of personalization needed, such as the ability to substitute in secondary managers and alternative asset types (e.g. mutual fund, direct index or ETF), or alter portfolio construction methods from traditional strategic allocation to core/satellite. Tax Management: Adhesion OCIO+ can help advisors incorporate pre-trade tax-aware considerations and other variables to help ensure optimization of tax opportunities that could help enhance their clients' after-tax total return.

Adhesion OCIO+ can help advisors incorporate pre-trade tax-aware considerations and other variables to help ensure optimization of tax opportunities that could help enhance their clients' after-tax total return. Communications and Reporting: The Adhesion Wealth platform makes it easy to keep advisors apprised of portfolio changes and updates and remain informed on WealthShield's outlook. With built in performance reporting and analytics tools, advisors will have the information they need at their fingertips.

Additionally, Adhesion OCIO+ offers advisors manager selection capability that prioritizes risk analysis, a broad range of tactical research services, asset allocation experience and innovation, strategy tuning to refine rebalancing and a comprehensive set of overlay services.

"Adhesion's remarkable platform gives advisors flexibility, customization and a range of portfolio management solutions they can't get anywhere else," said Clint Sorenson, WealthShield CEO. "Combining forces on Adhesion OCIO+ is a natural fit, in that it allows us to do what we love most: Help advisors better serve their valued clients."

About Adhesion Wealth

Adhesion Wealth® is a leading provider of outsourced investment management solutions for registered investment advisors (RIAs). Adhesion Wealth empowers advisors with the ability to build their own multi-manager (UMA) strategies, access SMA strategies and use other turnkey investment solutions on the Adhesion Manager eXchange. Adhesion Wealth also provides advisors with personal and direct indexing, tax management, tax transitions, portfolio administration, practice analytics and client reporting. With Adhesion, advisors gain access to a scalable, multi-custodian platform upon which to grow successful practices.

Adhesion Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected], or visit www.vestmark.com.

About WealthShield

WealthShield, LLC ("WealthShield") is a third-party investment consultant, otherwise known as an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO"). WealthShield partners with independent advisors and RIAs looking to grow their business, offering everything from investment solutions to middle- and back-office support. WealthShield currently works with approximately 29 wealth management firms in an OCIO capacity. In addition, they partner with other investment service providers to help research and develop customized portfolio solutions for the advisors they support. WealthShield's flexible partnership model enables advisors to remove the operational burden of running their day to day business so they can focus on what matters most – the end client. For additional information, please visit: https://wealthshield.co/

Media Contact

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

[email protected]

SOURCE Adhesion Wealth