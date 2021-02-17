Adhesion Wealth® Reports Over 60% AUM Growth for Second Year Straight

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth®, a Vestmark company, today announced that its discretionary assets under management (AUM) grew by 61% in 2020. This is the second consecutive year the company has achieved AUM growth over 60%. The company also grew its advisory client base and discretionary accounts by 23% and 26%, respectively, and added 42 new asset managers to the Adhesion Wealth Manager Exchange over the same period.

"After a tumultuous year for the markets, it's rewarding to see the positive impact that Adhesion Wealth's flexible, scalable solutions continue to have on the RIA community," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "Our growth this year was really a testament to our advisory firm partners. In 2020, we had the good fortune of meeting more amazing advisors who embrace a 'client first' philosophy and understand the importance of outsourcing. This was a powerful driving force in our growth."

Adhesion Wealth is a leading provider of outsourced portfolio management solutions for registered investment advisors (RIAs). Using Adhesion's Wealth Manager Exchange, advisors have access to nearly 500 asset managers, five outsourced CIOs and 4,000 investment strategies.

Originally founded in 1999, Adhesion Wealth was acquired by Vestmark in late 2018 and has since embarked upon an ambitious plan to drive growth while seeking to create the industry's most powerful outsourced managed account platform.

In 2020, Adhesion Wealth unveiled a fresh, customer-centric website and launched a personalized Direct Indexing program, a turnkey OCIO program with WealthShield, and a partnership with TradePMR. For the second year in a row, Adhesion Wealth's Manager Exchange was named Best Model Marketplace by WealthManagement.com.

Adhesion Wealth provides advisors with access to unified managed accounts, tax-aware transition services, active tax management, portfolio monitoring and rebalancing, cash management, personalized direct indexes, outsourced chief investment officers, TAMPs, and a wide variety of investment models and asset managers.

About Adhesion Wealth

Adhesion Wealth® is a leading provider of outsourced investment management solutions for registered investment advisors (RIAs). Adhesion Wealth empowers advisors with the ability to build their own multi-manager (UMA) strategies, access SMA strategies and use other turnkey investment solutions on the Adhesion Wealth Manager Exchange. Adhesion Wealth also provides advisors with personal and direct indexing, tax management, tax transitions, portfolio administration, practice analytics and client reporting. With Adhesion, advisors gain access to a scalable, multi-custodian platform upon which to grow successful practices. Adhesion Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected], or visit www.vestmark.com.

