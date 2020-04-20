Adient announces intention to offer $500 million of senior secured notes

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adient US LLC, intends, subject to market and other customary conditions, to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes") in a private offering.

Adient intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to increase cash on hand and for other corporate purposes.

The offering of the Notes will be made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes and related note guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 83,000 employees in 34 countries, Adient operates 220 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 23 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding Adient's future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, capital expenditures or debt levels and plans, objectives, outlook, targets, guidance or goals are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Adient cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Adient's control, that could cause Adient's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: the continued financial and operational impacts of and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Adient and its customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and other parties, the ability of Adient to close the sale of its fabrics business, including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the ability of Adient to close the transactions subject to the Yanfeng agreement, the ability of Adient to effectively launch new business at forecasted and profitable levels, the ability of Adient to execute its turnaround plan, uncertainties in U.S. administrative policy regarding trade agreements, tariffs and other international trade relations, the impact of tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the ability of Adient to meet debt service requirements, terms of financing, general economic and business conditions, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, automotive vehicle production levels, mix and schedules, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency exchange rates, the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and the ability of Adient to identify, recruit and retain key leadership. A detailed discussion of risks related to Adient's business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on November 22, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as within Adient's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 20, 2020, available at www.sec.gov. Potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Adient assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

In addition, this document includes certain projections provided by Adient with respect to the anticipated future performance of Adient's businesses. Such projections reflect various assumptions of Adient's management concerning the future performance of Adient's businesses, which may or may not prove to be correct. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and such variations may be material. Adient does not undertake any obligation to update the projections to reflect events or circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or reasonableness of such assumptions or the projections based thereon.

