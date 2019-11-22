Adil O. Katabay, Interventional Pain Specialist, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MARION, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adil O. Katabay, Interventional Pain Specialist, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Leading Medical Professional in the field of Regenerative Medicine.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Owner of BKC Pain Specialists and Regenerative Medicine Clinic, Dr. Katabay is a renowned interventional pain medicine specialist. He and his staff are dedicated to providing patients with the best possible experience. An expert in his field, he performs state-of-the-art procedures under the guidance of a fluoroscopy unit to maximize results. He recently started applying the healing power of regenerative therapies where the causes of painful conditions are naturally treated and healed. Regenerative therapies stimulate and accelerate the body's natural ability to heal. Additional services include body sculpting procedures, microneedling, vampire facials and facelifts, vampire breast lifts, hair restoration options, Stem cell injections, PRP Injections, A2M Injections, Exosome Injections, IV infusion therapy, sale of medical grade CBD products, laser treatment, and Viora treatments. Viora treatments include Acne Clearance and Scar Reduction, Enlarged Pore Reduction, Skin Tightening, Rejuvenation, & Hydration, Stretch Mark Reduction, Body Contouring, Cellulite Reduction, Hair Removal, Skin Re-Surfacing, Hydration Therapy, Lips Rejuvenation, and Hyperpigmentation Clearance.

Dr. Katabay has been practicing Interventional Pain Management since July of 2002. He has 17 years of experience in minimally invasive procedures with additional training on the latest developments in the science and medical practice of Regenerative Medicine. With a personal philosophy of perseverance and a willingness to help others, he listens to his patients, diagnoses their conditions and does his very best to control their pain via medications, physical therapy, pain psychology, TENS unit, and/or injections. He aims for patients to have a better life where their pain is not controlling them.

Dr. Katabay received his Medical Degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He completed his Anesthesiology residency at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and his Pain Management fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston (Harvard Medical School).

Dr. Katabay has received numerous awards including Most Compassionate Doctor, Top 10 Doctor in Ohio, Patients' Choice award, America's Most Honored Professional Top 1%, Strathmore's Who's Who, and he has been featured in the Leading Physicians of the World and Continental Who's Who.

Dr. Katabay is fluent in English, French, Arabic and Oromo. His interests include soccer and traveling.

For further information, please visit: www.bkcpainandregenerative.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

