Adirondack Motomarathon Set For June 1-4

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the New York Adirondack Motomarathon scheduled for June 1-4 based out of North River, NY, the first organized motorcycle sport-touring event format is back in action after the covid hiatus.

After moving its headquarters from Colorado to the East Coast last year, the iconic Motomarathon Association will retain its original format developed over more than 30 years of organized group riding that compresses as many twisty and scenic roads as possible into a four-day motorcycle vacation.

Motomarathons have been run in virtually every popular riding area in America, from the Rocky Mountains to the California Coastal Ranges and Pacific Northwest, from the Ozarks to the Great Smokies, and from the Great Lakes to New England.

Routes are designed by local experts and kept secret until the evening before each day's ride. Participants complete a series of self-recorded checkpoints, photographing their badge numbers at designated landmarks to validate their completion of the route. These checkpoints are recorded by the Motomarathon Association for event, annual and lifetime standings.

"Motomarathon is the perfect post-pandemic pastime, and the Adirondack Mountains have some of the best riding roads in the country," said new owner John Bossolt, who takes over the reins from founder John Metzger. "Long-distance motorcycle sport-touring may be one of the purest forms of individual recreation that can be shared with others, but with virtually zero contact."

Metzger, author of two books on the subject – Meditation by Motorcycle and Motorcycling Through Midlife – continues on as an advisor.

For more information, see Motomarathon on Facebook, or visit www.motomarathon.com.

Contact:

John Bossolt,

(973) 951-7606

John Metzger

[email protected],

303-641-1062

SOURCE Motomarathon Association

Related Links

http://www.motomarathon.com

