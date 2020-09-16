ADISA Co-Sponsored Academic Study Shows Real Estate Reliance on IRC Section 1031

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, announced today the results of its co-sponsored study, The Tax and Economic Impacts of Section 1031 Like-Kind Exchanges in Real Estate, which concluded that the elimination of Section 1031 exchanges would disrupt many local property markets, harm both tenants and owners as well as hurt small investors.

Conducted by Professor David Ling, Ph.D., of the University of Florida, and Associate Professor Milena Petrova, Ph.D., of Syracuse University, the study also concludes that the elimination of real estate related like-kind exchange would likely lead to:

a decrease in commercial real estate prices in many markets,

less reinvestment in commercial and residential real estate,

a greater use of leverage to finance acquisitions, and

an increase in investment holding periods that would result in a decrease in market liquidity and a slowdown in related industries.

"ADISA is a strong and continuous advocate for Section 1031 exchanges, a vital tool that functions to increase investment and acts to stimulate the overall economy," said ADISA Executive Director, John Harrison. "Because of their complexity, Section 1031 exchanges are often misunderstood. Many have always believed in the strength and benefit of Section 1031 exchanges, but studies like the new one from Ling and Petrova, The Tax and Economic Impacts of Section 1031 Like-Kind Exchanges in Real Estate, work to prove the value through statistical data. And this data shows how the elimination of like-kind exchanges would have a widespread and substantial effect on the real estate market."

As part of the study, the authors analyzed CoStar data from approximately 816,000 property transactions that took place in 880 core-based statistical areas from January 1, 2010 until June 30, 2020, with a median price of $1.1 million and a total transaction volume of $3.4 trillion. Additionally, Drs. Ling and Petrova reviewed Marcus & Millichap Research services data on the share of exchanges via property type and asset class in transactions that took place from 2017 to 2019, and also corroborated with a July 2020 survey by the National Association of Realtors. Finally, the authors took into account exchange data from Investment Property Exchange Services Inc. Using the data presented, they found the following:

Of the commercial real estate transactions that took place between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020 , Section 1031 exchanges likely made up 10% to 20% of the share of those sales.

and , Section 1031 exchanges likely made up 10% to 20% of the share of those sales. The median sale price of a property involved in an exchange in 2018 and 2019 equaled approximately $500,000 , demonstrating that 1031 exchanges are not primarily used by large institutional investors, but enjoy broad use across a range of taxpayer types, income levels and property values.

, demonstrating that 1031 exchanges are not primarily used by large institutional investors, but enjoy broad use across a range of taxpayer types, income levels and property values. Approximately 63% of the value of immediate tax deferral is eliminated by reduced depreciation deductions in the replace property as well as increased capital gain and depreciation recapture taxes.

In The Tax and Economic Impacts of Section 1031 Like-Kind Exchanges in Real Estate, the authors also conclude that if like-kind exchanges were eliminated, there would be little additional tax revenue generated, a potential for upward pressure on real estate-related rents in the long-run, and a potential secondary effect that might include decreased employment in real estate and related sectors.

A full version of the study can be found here.

