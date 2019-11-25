ADISA Executive Director John Harrison to Present at IMN's Non-Listed Alternative Investment Products Symposium

DANA POINT, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, announced today that Executive Director John Harrison will discuss robo-advisors and non-listed alternatives in a featured presentation at IMN's 15th Annual Western Non-Listed Alternative Investment Products Symposium.

The presentation will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. Harrison's presentation will discuss the effects of robo-advice on non-listed alternatives and what the industry can do to shape the results moving forward. He will share his insights based on research he has conducted as a doctoral student at Georgia State University; his paper is titled Human Advisor vs. Robo-Advisor: the Big Duel.

IMN's 15th Annual Western Non-Listed Alternative Investment Products Symposium will bring together financial advisors, regulatory personnel, product sponsors, due diligence professionals and other industry leaders from December 4 – 5 in Dana Point, California. Attendees will learn about private and public non-listed retail alternatives, including the factors impacting their investment potential and their place in an investor's portfolio, as well as key operational issues for advisers. Additionally, with speculation that the economy is headed toward a recession, investment strategies, product stress testing and market downturn protection will also be key discussion topics.

ABOUT ADISA

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non‐traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

