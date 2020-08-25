Adjust Announces Senior Appointments To Accelerate Growth In The Americas, Innovate Bot Fraud Detection

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust , the global app marketing platform, announced today the appointments of four senior leaders: Melissa Dickman, Regional VP of Sales, US East and LATAM; Doug Grounds, VP of Global Solutions Consulting; and Guy Sheffer, VP R&D - Unbotify. The hires follow strong H1 performance for the company as the mobile app economy has remained largely resilient amid a surge in usage during the global pandemic.

Doubling down on investments in the United States, Latin America and China

A seasoned leader in mobile advertising sales, Dickman will focus on accelerating Adjust's growth in the Americas. She has more than 20 years of experience within brand and performance marketing across traditional, digital, mobile, social and connectedTV platforms. Most recently, she served as SVP of Sales for advertising platform Taptica, overseeing the East Coast expansion and US growth. Before that, she held sales leadership roles at both early-stage and large tech companies, including Viacom, AOL and mobile video ad network RhythmOne.

Strengthening solutions services

As Adjust continues to invest in its multi-product platform, Grounds has joined to help level-up its solutions offerings globally. He brings 25+ years of experience leading global teams in media, web and business intelligence at big SaaS companies such as Coremetrics (now IBM Web Analytics), Omniture, Adobe, Aggregate Knowledge and Domo. Grounds will lead the global Solutions Consulting team focused on ensuring Adjust's customers are receiving maximum value from its products and services.

Innovating cybersecurity offering, Unbotify, through increased R&D

To help protect apps from the ongoing threat of bots, Adjust continues to beef up its cybersecurity product, Unbotify , which eliminates bot-based fraud in real-time using machine learning. Sheffer, who has nearly 25 years of experience in R&D, is responsible for managing Unbotify's product development, with the objective of making Adjust the market leader for in-app bot fraud detection. Prior to Adjust, Sheffer held VP-level roles at several mobile and SaaS companies, including Somatix, StartApp, SundaySky and Jacada (acquired by Software AG).

"Adjust recently celebrated its 500th employee milestone , and we're very pleased to count these three hires among the ranks," said Christian Henschel, co-founder and CEO of Adjust. "With such diverse and experienced leadership, coupled with a financially sustainable business model, we're in a strong position to build on the exponential growth we've seen in mobile first markets like the US and LATAM. We'll continue to expand our teams and strengthen R&D so that we offer the best possible solutions to empower the business success of our clients around the world."

Adjust currently works with more than 40,000 apps, including Canon, Jam City and Lumos in the US, and Linio and MercadoLibre in Latin America. The company now counts more than 500 employees across its 16 locations.

About Adjust

Adjust is a global app marketing platform. Born at the heart of the mobile app economy and grown out of a passion for technology, the company now has 16 offices around the world. Adjust's platform includes measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity and marketing automation products. Together, they make marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the 40,000 apps working with Adjust. Global leading brands including Procter & Gamble, Rocket Internet and Tencent Games have implemented its solutions to secure their budgets and improve results.

