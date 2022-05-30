Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market size to grow by USD 3.84 Bn | Driven by growing residential construction market | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global adjustable bed base and bed set market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of the leading global, regional, and local players. Vendors are investing heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing adjustable bed bases and bed sets and focus moderately on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves. They are also differentiated among themselves based on innovation and offer products with different designs and features.

Technavio identifies Adjustable Bed Enterprises Inc., Amerisleep LLC, Ascion LLC, Bedframes.com LLC, Boyd Sleep, CVB Inc., Easy Rest Adjustable Sleep Systems, Glideaway Sleep Products, Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., Klaussner Home Furnishings, Leggett and Platt Inc., Natural Form, Personal Comfort, Primo International Inc., Qisheng Technology Co. Ltd., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., Southerland Sleep, Tempur Sealy International Inc., and The Sleep Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing residential construction market, rising adoption of high-end adjustable bed base amid rising consumer discretionary income, and the increased customer focus on a healthy home environment will offer immense growth opportunities, long product replacement cycle, risks of international trade, and regulatory compliance for furniture manufacturing industry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global adjustable bed base and bed set market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. However, the sales through offline distribution channels has been gradually declining over the years due the shift in consumer preference for online shopping. Hence, vendors are managing their sales operations through local retail entities. They are also opening retail outlets with proper positioning of outlets and pushing sales of their products through offline stores by implementing different marketing strategies.

End-user

Residential



Non Residential

Residential end-users are the prime consumers of adjustable bed base and bed sets in the market. The segment is driven by rising awareness of the benefits of using adjustable bed bases and bed sets and the adverse health implications of sleeping and working in incorrect body postures. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

About 40% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing number of hospitals and the rising number of international visitors is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing construction of residential units due to growing urbanization will positively influence the growth of the adjustable bed base and bed sets market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adjustable bed base and bed set market report covers the following areas:

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market, including some of the above-mentioned vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist adjustable bed base and bed set market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adjustable bed base and bed set market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adjustable bed base and bed set market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adjustable bed base and bed set market vendors

Adjustable Bed Base And Bed Set Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adjustable Bed Enterprises Inc., Amerisleep LLC, Ascion LLC, Bedframes.com LLC, Boyd Sleep, CVB Inc., Easy Rest Adjustable Sleep Systems, Glideaway Sleep Products, Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., Klaussner Home Furnishings, Leggett and Platt Inc., Natural Form, Personal Comfort, Primo International Inc., Qisheng Technology Co. Ltd., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., Southerland Sleep, Tempur Sealy International Inc., and The Sleep Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Boyd Sleep - Overview

Exhibit 110: Boyd Sleep - Product / Service

Exhibit 126: Southerland Sleep - Overview

Exhibit 127: Southerland Sleep - Product / Service

