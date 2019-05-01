Adjutant General Addresses State VFW Annual Loyalty Day Event

ANNVILLE, Pa., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's Adjutant General and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), spoke about loyalty in the military during the state VFW's annual Loyalty Day event at the state capitol.

"Everyone who ever took the oath and wore the uniform has essentially declared their loyalty to protecting our nation's freedom," said Carrelli. "Loyalty is far-reaching in the military, and often includes being loyal to those we lead and those we follow. Loyalty also extends to supporting the families who stand by our active service members, and to never forgetting to honor the legacy of our veterans and fallen heroes."

Carrelli thanked the VFW for the opportunity to talk about the loyal service and personal sacrifices made by veterans, current service members and families.

According to the U.S. Code, "Loyalty Day is a special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the United States and for the recognition of the heritage of American Freedom." Congress made Loyalty Day an official holiday in 1958. Loyalty Day kicks off National Military Appreciation Month each year.

For more information about the DMVA, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, 717-861-2178

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Related Links

http://www.dmva.state.pa.us

