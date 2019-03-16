Adjutant General Participates in Tree Planting Ceremony to Honor Fallen Pennsylvania Heroes

ANNVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's Adjutant General and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, participated in a tree planting ceremony to honor fallen service members in the Philadelphia region. Attended by Gold and Blue Star families, the event was held at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

"Today's event is appropriately called 'Operation Legacy.' The trees we are planting will stand tall into the future and symbolize great stability, shelter, and security just like the memory and legacy of our fallen service members," said Carrelli. "We pledge to never forget the sacrifice made by those who have given their lives while protecting our freedom, nor will we ever forget the extreme sacrifice made by their families."

Members of the Travis Manion Foundation, event organizer; Region III National Guard Youth Conference, hosted by the PA Army National Guard Child & Youth Program; the U.S. Army Survivor Outreach Services; Gold and Blue Star families; and numerous service members also took part in the ceremony.

Immediately following the ceremony, the trees were planted in the area of the historic M Quarters Buildings on the Navy Yard.

