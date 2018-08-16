Adlai Nortye Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate Adlai Nortye's AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Solid Tumors

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adlai Nortye Ltd. ("Adlai Nortye"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to evaluate the combination of Adlai Nortye's AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with solid tumors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adlai Nortye and Merck will collaborate in a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of the combination of AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) and KEYTRUDA in patients with solid tumors.

"We are excited to announce this collaboration with Merck, to help bring innovative cancer treatments to patients with unmet medical needs. AN0025 is an investigational, oral EP4 antagonist - potentially first-in-class - with high activity and high selectivity," said Carsten Lu, CEO of Adlai Nortye. "Based on preliminary results, it is well tolerated in patients with solid tumors. This collaboration is supported by our recent preclinical data demonstrating the potential ability of AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) to rescue patients who do not initially respond to anti-PD-1 therapy alone or who are resistant to PD-1 inhibitors with solid tumors."

"With its proposed mechanism of action and observed preclinical results, we believe that AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) will become a key component in furthering the development of our oncology pipeline," said Dr. Lars Birgerson, CDO and CEO of Adlai Nortye USA. "In preclinical studies, AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) combined with radiotherapy, chemoradiotherapy and with immune checkpoint inhibitors demonstrated antitumor activity in different malignancies, we are optimistic that the combination of AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) with KEYTRUDA may provide meaningful clinical benefit in patients with solid tumors."

About AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist)

AN0025 (EP4 Antagonist) is an investigational, potentially first-in-class oral EP4 antagonist that in preclinical models prevents the binding of prostaglandin E2 to its EP4 receptor to change the immunosuppressive character of the tumor microenvironment. Based on preliminary results, it is well tolerated in patients with solid tumors. A Phase 1b combination study with radiotherapy and chemoradiotherapy is ongoing.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing differentiated, innovative immuno-oncology medicines. Adlai Nortye focuses on discovering and developing important new treatments for cancer with a mission to improve patient lives by identifying and developing differentiated innovative medicines that help people live better, live longer. Through close collaborations with global partners, Adlai Nortye have successfully positioned itself in the field of immuno-oncology and have several programs ongoing from early pre-clinical to phase 3 ready.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

For further information about Adlai Nortye, please visit: http://www.adlainortye.com/en.php

SOURCE Adlai Nortye