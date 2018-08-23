AdMaster finds 28.8% of ad traffic was invalid in China in H1 2018, signifying a gradual improvement over the past 3 years

Data was taken from digital advertising campaigns AdMaster measured for over 1000 advertisers in H1 2018 in China, including those from FMCG, baby & mom, auto, F&B, finance, and internet industries. Detailed analysis of the data will be released in AdMaster's fifth semi-annual report on IVT, the China Digital Advertising Market Invalid Traffic White Paper (Vol. V).

Key findings from the report include:

Overall, monthly IVT in Jan- June 2018 has decreased compared to the same period in 2017. In particular, the typical annual IVT peaks in January and June have respectively decreased from 38.9% and 36.2% last year to 32.1% and 31.7% this year.

Vertical media continues to have the highest IVT percentage (42.6%) among all media types, though IVT percentage in each media type has decreased overall.

Women, baby & mom, and auto have the highest IVT percentages among vertical sites (41.2%, 39.8%, and 39.6%). IVT percentage in auto vertical sites has increased from last year, while IVT percentage for every other vertical site type has decreased.

IVT is on the rise in the auto industry (29.9%), almost overtaking FMCG (30.2%) as the leader. Compared to H1 2017, IVT percentage has decreased in every industry except auto.

PC has the highest IVT percentage among all devices (34.7%), significantly higher than both mobile (19.5%) and CTV (8.9%). Compared to H1 2017, IVT percentage has decreased in all devices.

AdMaster CEO Calvin Chan says: "Invalid traffic impacts both advertisers and media. It lowers traffic quality and affects effectiveness measurements and audience analytics. Fortunately, we've seen a decrease in invalid traffic in the China market over the last three years." Mr. Chan explains that a major factor is that advertisers are increasingly choosing higher-quality media. This in turn is due to increased transparency in the industry, in which AdMaster's IVT white papers play a part.

AdMaster is dedicated to comprehensively analyzing and understanding IVT. Since 2016, AdMaster has released semi-annual white papers on invalid traffic. As a trailblazer in digital advertising antifraud in the China market, it has also invested extensive effort into developing a series of invalid traffic solutions using advanced data technology. These products, designed to target different types of traffic fraud, include VOA (verification of advertising for content-targeting buy) and SNAP (ad verification and screen capture). AdMaster's pre-bid antifraud technology can use past data to identify GIVT/SIVT before any traffic is requested or advertising is served.

AdMaster also defends against IVT through comprehensive analysis and modeling. It works with third-party organizations and media organizations who own big data in order to cover as much online user advertisement behavior as possible. Currently, data from Tencent, Weibo, Alibaba, Jingdong, AutoNavi, and VipShop among others has been integrated.

AdMaster's analysis indicates an overall improvement of China's advertising environment. However, IVT remains an important issue in the digital marketing industry. Mr. Chan concludes: "AdMaster looks forward to working with industry members from every link in the digital advertising chain to make our industry safer and healthier."

ABOUT ADMASTER

AdMaster is a business unit of Jingshuo Technology Group that helps enterprises create commercial value through advanced measurement and analysis solutions.

AdMaster aims to be the world's leading independent third-party data technology company. It helps brands optimize business strategies and create commercial value with comprehensive measurement solutions and insight and analysis services. Its service portfolio includes advertisement measurement and verification; benchmarking and media planning tools; single-source data solutions; social and content insight analysis (including pan-IP and content marketing measurement); and media technology solutions.

Learn more at www.admaster.com.cn.

