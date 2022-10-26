ADME-Toxicology Testing Global Market Report 2022: Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies as In Vitro Technologies Lead the Charge

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADME-Toxicology Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for ADME-Toxicology Testing estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Throughput Screening segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

The ADME-Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$966.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

Molecular Imaging Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR

In the global Molecular Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$974.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Increased Need to Check Late-Stage Drug Failures Drive Market Growth

Steady Increase in Average Drug Development Cost and Efforts to Mitigate Late-Stage Drug Failure Rates Highlights the Role of ADME-Toxicology Testing

Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery

Phase-I Clinical Trial Failures Before and After the Advent of Preclinical ADME/Pharmacokinetics

Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization

China and India : Hot Spots for R&D Investment

and : Hot Spots for R&D Investment Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro Technologies to Lead the Charge

Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and ADME Analysis

Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

Cell-based Assays in HTS and UHTS

Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery Programs

High-Content Screening (HCS) - An Expanding Technology in Cell-Based Assays

High Content Screening - Key Application Areas

HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity

Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in Toxicity Testing

3D Cell Culture Technology to Put a New Spin on In Vitro Cell Analyses

CDER's DARS 2 - Microphysiological 3D Cell Culture Platforms as Drug Development Tools

Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D Drive Cell-based Assays Market

Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities

Automation of Cell-based Assays: A Growing Trend

In-Silico ADME Emerge as Compelling Drug Discovery & Development Tool

Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches

Personalized Treatments & Computational Tools: Intriguing Facets of ADME R&D ADME Pharmacogenomics to Power Personalized Treatments

In Vitro 3D Organoid Models to Meet ADME-Toxicity Testing Needs

Limitations of Traditional in vitro Cellular Models

Organoids Technology - Advanced in vitro 3D Platforms for More Physiologically Relevant Modeling

Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing

Global Market for Stem Cell-Assays

Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific Toxic Effects

GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market

Molecular Imaging and ADME

Organ-on-a-Chip Technology Gains Momentum in ADME Toxicology Testing

Technological Advancements in ADME Toxicology Testing

