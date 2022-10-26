ADME-Toxicology Testing Global Market Report 2022: Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies as In Vitro Technologies Lead the Charge

Oct 26, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADME-Toxicology Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for ADME-Toxicology Testing estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Throughput Screening segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR
The ADME-Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$966.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.
Molecular Imaging Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR
In the global Molecular Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$974.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- BioreclamationIVT, LLC
- CompuDrug International, Inc.
- Cyprotex PLC.
- Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS
- Molecular Discovery Ltd.
- MultiCASE, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Pharmaron, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Simulations Plus, Inc.
- Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
- Takara Bio Europe AB
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Need to Check Late-Stage Drug Failures Drive Market Growth
- Steady Increase in Average Drug Development Cost and Efforts to Mitigate Late-Stage Drug Failure Rates Highlights the Role of ADME-Toxicology Testing
- Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery
- Phase-I Clinical Trial Failures Before and After the Advent of Preclinical ADME/Pharmacokinetics
- Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization
- China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment
- Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro Technologies to Lead the Charge
- Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and ADME Analysis
- Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening
- Cell-based Assays in HTS and UHTS
- Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery Programs
- High-Content Screening (HCS) - An Expanding Technology in Cell-Based Assays
- High Content Screening - Key Application Areas
- HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity
- Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in Toxicity Testing
- 3D Cell Culture Technology to Put a New Spin on In Vitro Cell Analyses
- CDER's DARS 2 - Microphysiological 3D Cell Culture Platforms as Drug Development Tools
- Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D Drive Cell-based Assays Market
- Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities
- Automation of Cell-based Assays: A Growing Trend
- In-Silico ADME Emerge as Compelling Drug Discovery & Development Tool
- Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches
- Personalized Treatments & Computational Tools: Intriguing Facets of ADME R&D ADME Pharmacogenomics to Power Personalized Treatments
- In Vitro 3D Organoid Models to Meet ADME-Toxicity Testing Needs
- Limitations of Traditional in vitro Cellular Models
- Organoids Technology - Advanced in vitro 3D Platforms for More Physiologically Relevant Modeling
- Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing
- Global Market for Stem Cell-Assays
- Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific Toxic Effects
- GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market
- Molecular Imaging and ADME
- Organ-on-a-Chip Technology Gains Momentum in ADME Toxicology Testing
- Technological Advancements in ADME Toxicology Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0pt0i
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article