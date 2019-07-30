AdminaHealth® Appoints Frank Bianchi as New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

"We are very excited to welcome Frank to the AdminaHealth team," said Robert A. Bull, CEO. "Frank brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance benefits industry where he has had a track record of implementing digital transformation, platform modernization, process automation, and competitive differentiation. He brings automation and analytics expertise as well as knowledge of how to successfully improve customer experience, reduce costs, and meet regulatory requirements. His skills and expertise are a great asset to the company."

Frank's success includes supporting the Fortune 500, enterprise, SMB and public sector segments. Recently, Frank served as SVP Sales at Virtusa leading their Emerging Healthcare practice. Frank successfully managed several healthcare and insurance modernization and transformation initiatives for contact center, claims, new business, enrollment, provider credentialing, billing, compliance and payments. Prior to that, Frank served in various executive sales and marketing leadership roles for software, systems integration, and global outsourcing firms in healthcare, insurance, retirement, wealth management, employee benefit and financial services.

In addition to his passion for customer success, Frank has established substantive, trust-based relationships with the leading solution providers in CRM, ERP, BPM, RPA, Cloud, Business Intelligence, Customer Experience, and Vertical Specific administration systems.

"I'm excited to join the AdminaHealth team offering such a game-changing SaaS platform," said Frank. "AdminaHealth's platform for brokers, insurance carriers, TPAs, captives, and employers transforms billing, reconciliation and payment processes resulting in reduced costs, elimination of manual processes, and improved customer experience. It's exciting to bring something this advanced and innovative to market."

Frank received his Master's in Healthcare Administration from NYU's Graduate School of Public Administration.

