Administrator McMahon: President Trump Encourages Congress to Work Together to Unlock the Extraordinary Promise of America's Future

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda E. McMahon issued the following response to President Donald J. Trump's 2019 State of the Union Address:

"President Trump delivered an optimistic vision for American greatness that included a bold and inclusive agenda rooted in shared values. He extended a good-faith offer to Congress to work with him to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs, rebuild American infrastructure, establish safe and legal immigration, protect American workers from unfair trade practices, and strengthen national security. The booming Trump economy provides irrefutable validation of the President's pro-growth governing philosophy. The agenda he proposed will expand prosperity for all Americans, while providing innovative solutions to some of the most important challenges facing small businesses."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: erin.mccracken@sba.gov, 202-205-7023

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 19-05

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

