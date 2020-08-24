Administrator, Stacy Bastian Makes Strides at Absolut Care of Aurora Park

EAST AURORA, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacy Bastian, RN, is the new administrator at Absolut Care of Aurora Park.

After 22 years in the medical field and long-term care industry, Stacy chose to join the Absolut Care family because of the phenomenal team and support she experienced having previously worked with Aurora Park's new management team.

Stacy Bastian Absolut Care Aurora Park

"I chose the Absolut team without hesitation in the backing of new management and ownership. Hands down they are second to none in this industry," said Mrs. Bastian.

"They're attentive, knowledgeable, and have vast experience in caring for residents in long-term care. They are here 24 hrs a day, seven days a week to support me."

While she was excited about the new opportunity, no one saw a global pandemic coming just two weeks after Stacy started her new role. Even in the midst of a crisis, the Absolut Care team rose to the occasion and continued to provide quality care.

"We had to think outside the box. Excellent communication was our number one goal. We kept residents and their families up to date with the rapid compliance changes and adjusted policies accordingly. Whether it was coordinating window visits with loved ones or frequent update calls, we stayed committed to meeting the needs of our residents and their family members within the restrictions provided while keeping everyone safe."

But the team at Absolut Care didn't stop there. They went above and beyond to ensure their residents were more than safe, they were seen.

"We partnered with former Buffalo News Anchor, Mary Friona to start a Facebook page where people in our community could adopt seniors and send them care packages so that our residents knew they weren't alone during these challenging times."

With the help of her team, Stacy is excited to continue the work of making East Aurora a five-star, person-centered experience for every resident.

"Our focus is always on the individual and his or her needs. We aim to support residents holistically taking care of their mental, emotional, and physical needs. Whether a patient is here for subacute rehabilitation , wound care, dialysis, or any of our other quality services, we consider the resident and their family's needs when providing care."

Along with a variety of comprehensive services, Absolut Care also features modern equipment and technology, an enhanced therapy suite, newly renovated spaces and beautifully landscaped surroundings.

With Stacy Bastian as the new administrator, residents and patients are in caring hands.

"It's all about doing what's right by these individuals. I'm proud to be a part of Absolut Care."

About Absolut Care

Absolut Care provides quality long-term care, subacute rehabilitation, memory care and respite care for short-term stays. Our committed team of highly-trained medical professionals, combined with our state-of-the-art facilities and excellent leadership, drives our passion to deliver quality care to all of our residents and patients.

Media Contact:

Dawn Harsch

716-479-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Absolut Care