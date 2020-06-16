Admiral Mark Heinrich, USN, Retired Joins KnectIQ

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity, announced today that Admiral Mark Heinrich, USN, Ret. has joined the firm's advisory board.

"Admiral Heinrich has long been a proponent of KnectIQ's proprietary approach to cybersecurity. We look forward to his contributions as we pursue the deployment of our data loss protection technology in domestic and global government, defense, intelligence and commercial sectors," states KnectIQ CEO Ken Morris.

Heinrich was appointed to lead the Navy's Global Supply Chain Practice and ultimately became the 46th Chief of Supply Corps. Under his command, billions of dollars of critical mission support enabled the Navy to fulfill their mission to "fight logistically." His 35-year naval career was highlighted with an appointment from the President of the United States to serve on the board of the Ability One Commission, which works to increase opportunities for people with physical disabilities.

Following his naval career, Admiral Heinrich led Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar supply chain for Azure Cloud. Today, Admiral Heinrich is the managing partner of Oakleaf Technology, an innovative provider of both enterprise software and technology consulting.

"KnectIQ's innovative technology enables unprecedented protection for data in-transit for government institutions and commercial enterprises. They are an important partner at Oakleaf Technology, and I am excited to work with this team of accomplished cybersecurity professionals," comments Admiral Heinrich.

Heinrich is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and earned an MBA from the University of Kansas. He currently sits on the board of software provider Longbow Advantage. He has served or serves in various non-profits, including the Navy Federal Credit Union, the Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Navy Memorial.

KnectIQ, Inc. is a privately held provider of innovative cybersecurity tools. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN since 2018, the firm is also registered to conduct business in the EU with an office in Luxembourg.

