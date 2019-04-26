Admissions Team Helps Create First CRM for Substance Use and Mental Health Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, the substance use and mental health industry has not had a Custom Relationship Management (CRM) tool designed for the industry, leaving the industry without the features it needs to provide better care. While other CRM tools have been introduced for addiction treatment, ZenCharts has the only CRM that is fully integrated with electronic health record software (EHR) and was created 100% for addiction treatment by addiction treatment professionals.

ZenCharts

Richard Glaser, Chief Executive Officer of ZenCharts, said, "This was a natural way of developing the CRM; it is the same course we took developing our EHR software. We listened to clinicians and designed an EHR software unlike anything on the market. We followed the same format with our CRM. We listened to the admissions team, then created specific tools around their feedback."

The new CRM enables admission teams to report on over 200 data fields. This robust reporting allows the teams to pinpoint results according to who, what, where and when. The vital data enables admission departments to be more efficient and successful.

"Best of all," Mr. Glaser added, "the CRM is included in our software, so you pay nothing. A typical treatment center can pay thousands a year for a sales force. We eliminate those costs and provide a more custom-tailored CRM. Because this CRM was designed with the help of an admissions department, it has unique features that enable teams to work more smartly. All the data entered flows directly into our EHR software."

For more information, or to check out the CRM for your facility, contact crm@zencharts.com or visit www.zencharts.com

CONTACT: Rick Glaser, ZenCharts, (561)-922-0234 or rick@zencharts.com

