Admix In-Play Advertising Verified for the First Time by IAS

Now, the quality of Admix' In-Play advertising is independently assessed and verified with the same rigor as wider digital inventory. This measurement is enabled by the powerful technology that IAS provides, helping to unlock significant potential across the In-Play category for the entire mobile advertising ecosystem, from brands to mobile game developers.

Admix offers a highly advanced, scalable In-Play platform, empowering advertisers to programmatically target and reach highly engaged audiences across billions of hours of gameplay. Until now, however, Admix created its own measurement tools, meaning the industry was unable to invest at scale with the same confidence provided by this integration with IAS.

Samuel Huber, CEO and Co-Founder at Admix, commented:

"Admix' new partnership with IAS is the first in a number of initiatives to standardize In-Play viewability and performance. While we have always been confident in our technology and our approach, ultimately having our solution verified by a trusted independent partner such as IAS is vital to our vision for gaming as a media channel. This announcement will be ground-breaking not just for Admix, our developers and advertisers, but for the entire category. At Admix, we regularly hear from agencies who recognize that gaming is a huge part of media consumption and want to make video gaming part of their core strategy. Until now, they have been hamstrung by a lack of third-party verification. Thanks to IAS and our technology, brands and agencies can now jump in with full confidence and put compelling, premium ad experiences in front of mobile gaming's 2.5 billion players."

Chance Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at IAS, commented:

"Working with Admix, we're delivering a critical viewability solution for In-Play advertising that gives marketers the tools they need to invest confidently. By bringing trusted measurement and greater transparency to the high-growth In-Play gaming market, we're helping brands, agencies, and mobile game developers ensure the quality of their advertising."

Ron Amram, Senior Director, Global Media at Mars, commented:

"Mars is committed to media innovation and its obligation to maintain brand and social safety. We need partners and solutions, like IAS's verification of an in-game advertising partner, which allow us to strike that balance."

Publishers have already experienced stable and sustainable income through Admix' self-serve platform and no-code SDK, but the partnership with IAS will help increase media quality and buyer confidence. Just as crucially, Admix offers marketers access to superior inventory to gradually reduce their reliance on interruptive advertising, such as interstitials and rewarded video, thereby improving player experience and retention.

This announcement signals gaming's transition from the most popular activity to dominant media, heralding a transformative moment for the advertising industry as it approaches mobile gaming and its 2.5 billion audience with previously unthinkable confidence. Powered by Admix' pioneering technology, In-Play is set to become a dominant media channel for the next decade and beyond.

About Admix

Admix' pioneering platform is the bridge between gaming and advertising, driving the 'In-Play' movement by integrating data-driven ads and product placement into immersive gameplay experiences. With the largest In-Play ad inventory combined with rich user-level data, the Admix platform delivers 100% viewability and in-depth measurement. With Admix, advertisers can rapidly reach new audiences at scale through some of the world's best-loved titles. Founded in 2018 by Samuel Huber and Joe Bachle-Morris, Admix now works with over 500 advertisers to monetise more than 300 games of all sizes, and has raised more than $12 million in VC funding. Follow Admix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments. IAS's mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. For more information, visit integralads.com.

