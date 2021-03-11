Adobe and Entertainment Technology Center Join the Academy Software Foundation

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) , the preeminent foundation for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that Adobe has joined the Foundation as a Premier member and Entertainment Technology [email protected] (ETC) has joined as an Associate Member.



"We are pleased to welcome Adobe as a new Premier member. Adobe has had a long history of providing critical content creation tools for our industry. We look forward to their contributions to the Academy Software Foundation as our projects continue to gain momentum," said Rob Bredow, SVP, Executive Creative Director and Head of Industrial Light & Magic, and Governing Board Chair of Academy Software Foundation. "We are also excited to have ETC join our community as an associate member. ETC's commitment to understanding the impact of emerging technology on all aspects of the media and entertainment industry are well aligned with the Foundation. Having membership continue to thrive is a great testament to the growing value our Foundation brings and we're grateful to those to put trust in us as a neutral home for collaboration and shared development of open source software."

Launched in 2018 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation provides a world-class home for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. Since its launch, the foundation has adopted six open source projects including OpenColorIo, OpenEXR, OpenVDB, OpenCue, OpenTimeIO and Open Shading Language.

Member Quotes:

"Creatives' most precious resource is time, and they need tools that enable them to create high-quality content, fast," said Bill Roberts, Industry Strategist at Adobe and Governing Board Member of the Academy Software Foundation. "Our participation in the ASWF underscores our dedication to the motion picture and media communities while further enabling us to participate in this open ecosystem that enables creatives to do more and work the way they want."

"From our earliest days, the Entertainment Technology [email protected] has acted as a convener to advocate for open interoperable solutions to media & entertainment problems and opportunities. We're delighted to be asked to affiliate as an ASWF Associate member in their ongoing mission to support and enhance the open-source community. We have parallel missions that are really complementary to each other," said Ken Williams, ETC's CEO & Executive Director.

About Academy Software Foundation

Developed in partnership by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation was created to provide a world-class home for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Academy Software Foundation is home to OpenVDB, OpenColorIO, OpenEXR, OpenCue, OpenTimelineIO, and Open Shading Language. For more information about the Academy Software Foundation, visit https://www.aswf.io/.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

