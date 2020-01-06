Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment Expands in Seattle

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emily Program, a national leader in eating disorder treatment, has expanded its Seattle outpatient facility to include intensive programming for adolescents. The Emily Program in Seattle has provided adolescent outpatient care since it opened in 2011, but it has now added office space to its Seattle facility to accommodate intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs for adolescents.

"We have experience treating children, teens and young adults, so we know they have a totally different set of concerns than our adult clients. That's why we're thrilled to be able to offer intensive programs specifically tailored to the developmental needs of that population," said Kelsey Thomas, Site Director of The Emily Program's Seattle outpatient facility. "A young person can continue to live at home with the support of family and friends while also receiving the care necessary for long-term success."

The expanded adolescent services address a strong need in Washington. At least eight percent of adolescent females and 4 percent of adolescent males struggle with eating disorders, although those estimates are conservative and data does not provide a robust perspective across gender. Eating disorders often begin in adolescence, and early identification and treatment are key factors for preventing dangerous behaviors from continuing into adulthood.

"There's a common misconception that eating disorders in teenagers are a just a phase, but they will not spontaneously resolve if left alone," said The Emily Program's Chief Strategy Officer Jillian Lampert. "Early, intensive intervention is key for ensuring that dysfunctional eating patterns don't continue. Physical, psychological and social consequences increase as the illness goes on, making it more difficult to achieve recovery."

Clients in intensive outpatient programming typically spend up to 12 hours in treatment per week, while clients in partial hospitalization programming typically spend up to 35 hours per week in treatment. In contrast with a once-a-week intervention, these higher levels of care provide a structured environment in which clients can focus on the work necessary to interrupt eating disorder behaviors and develop healthy life skills.

The Emily Program has 15 locations in Minnesota, Washington, Ohio and Pennsylvania and offers all levels of eating disorder treatment, from outpatient to residential. To learn more, visit emilyprogram.com.

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program's vision is a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight and body image, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery. The Emily Program was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, PhD, LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, The Emily Program provides exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders, incorporating individual and group therapy, nutrition, yoga and more. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

