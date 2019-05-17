Adomni and Lightbox OOH Video Network Partner to Drive New Programmatic Revenue for Shopping Mall Screens

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adomni , an open online platform to plan and buy digital out-of-home advertising, announced today a partnership with Lightbox OOH Video Network (formerly called Adspace). It is a leading digital out-of-home video network with a reach of 80 million monthly unique consumers, delivering 650 million monthly impressions, and spanning 300+ shopping malls in the U.S.

"Our partnership with Lightbox, the market leader for premium digital out-of-home advertising, provides Adomni advertisers with a valuable new channel to reach consumers on-the-go," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. "Lightbox's video screens located in premium shopping mall destinations around the country are truly captivating. They are the perfect addition to the Adomni DOOH offering and we couldn't be more excited about the partnership."

From 65-inch, portrait digital units to landscape LCD's, to spectacular-sized displays, Lightbox's 4,500+ audio-enabled screens are now all available to Adomni advertisers. In just minutes, campaigns for its digital displays can be created and launched with any budget. Additionally, Lightbox screens are now targetable on Adomni with Audience IQ technology, enabling advertisers to choose optimal shopping mall locations based on their target audience – demographics, behavior or shopping preferences.

"We are really excited to work with a market leader like Adomni and get our inventory out there," said Greg Glenday, CEO of Lightbox. "We want our screens to be available to as many people as possible and be easy to transact. I've been hearing for years that the lack of programmatic has been holding the out of home industry back. Thanks to Adomni, we can now very quickly catch up to what's going on in the rest of the advertising world."

To watch a short video about this new partnership, visit https://youtu.be/n2dlfauJs2M . For more information on Adomni and Lightbox's partnership, visit www.adomni.com/lightbox .

About Adomni

Adomni is a self-service online platform that makes digital out-of-home advertising easy, fast and affordable for everyone. Advertisers of all sizes and budgets can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform has over 70,000 digital screens available across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.

Adomni was named the best new digital signage software by rAVe Publications at the Digital Signage Expo in 2018.

Learn more at www.adomni.com .

About Lightbox

Lightbox--formerly Adspace--is a leading digital out-of-home video network in the U.S., reaching 80+ million consumers monthly across premier shopping and lifestyle destinations. The premium video network offers national reach with hyperlocal execution via 4500 can't miss, audio-enabled screens, delivering 100% viewable, brand-safe and fraud-free impressions to consumers in decision-making moments.

