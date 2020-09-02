Adomni expands cartop advertising program to include Niio digital artwork

"We saw a special opportunity to utilize captivating digital artworks to bring color, positive energy and creative inspiration to the huge audiences that Uber OOH reaches," said Adomni CEO, Jonathan Gudai. "Our selection of Niio was driven by their deep expertise in curating premium moving image artworks and their huge content library of more than 13,000 artworks of 4,000+ artists from around the world."

From a marketer's perspective, the gallery quality Niio artworks provide a powerful way to increase performance KPIs such as ad recall and consumer attention. "As consumers ourselves, we know first-hand about ad banner blindness," said Gudai. "By mixing cultural and commercial content, the advertiser's message gets a higher attention."

The digital video artworks for this program will be curated and powered by Niio. Artists participating in the program will be commissioned and paid for their participation.

The video artworks will be optimized to Uber OOH's screen size and resolution and displayed between ads. A fresh set of artworks will be shown on the cartops every couple of weeks.

"We're bombarded by digital noise in the digital era, and our mission is to connect and inspire people through a more meaningful digital experience, specifically through moving-image art, while empowering the artists to reach the widest possible audience," said Rob Anders, co-founder and CEO of Niio. "Displaying artworks on outdoor screens, such as Uber's mobile cartop advertising is a great opportunity to inspire more people in an unexpected way."

About Adomni

Adomni is a programmatic advertising platform that easily connects brands and agencies with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest-growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform offers access to over 26 billion monthly impressions on hundreds of thousands of digital screens across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.

About Niio

Niio is the world's premium digital video and media art platform. Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with operations in the US, Asia and the UK, the platform is used in more than 40 countries, with a network of more than 4,000 artists, galleries, collectors and curators and hosts a collection of more than 12,000 pieces of moving digital artworks.

Founded in 2014 by Rob Anders and Oren Moshe with a mission to empower media artists and inspire people everywhere through seamless access to high quality moving image art, Niio's secure, patented technology enables art professionals to safeguard, showcase, publish and distribute their multi-format works, which can then be discovered and displayed by collectors, consumers and corporations alike, on-demand, and shown on any type of screen or digital canvas.

