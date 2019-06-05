Adomni Expands Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Inventory via Programmatic Partnerships with Lamar Advertising Company and Clear Channel Outdoor

"We are thrilled to partner with two of the premier outdoor advertising companies," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. "Lamar's selection of over 3,200 digital billboards in 43 U.S. states and Canada is a great addition to our digital billboard inventory. Clear Channel Outdoor brings phenomenal depth to the Adomni offering, with its roadside billboards, Times Square spectaculars, digital bus shelters, and digital urban panels, totaling 1,500+ digital displays in 28 DMAs. Now, U.S. advertisers can plan and launch their audience-based campaign with even greater ease in nearly every market in the U.S."

On the adomni.com marketplace, Clear Channel Outdoor and Lamar billboards can be targeted and purchased programmatically. Using Adomni's Audience IQ technology, advertisers are matched with the optimal screen locations based on the intended audience profile.

"We are excited to partner with Adomni and to bring Lamar's nationwide digital inventory to the company's award-winning programmatic platform," said Ian Dallimore, director of digital growth for Lamar Advertising Company. "Brands, buyers and agencies seeking to leverage the proven effectiveness and power of OOH and connect with target audiences can now do so more easily with access to the thousands of digital billboards in Lamar's national network."

"We're innovating to make out-of-home media buys smarter, easier and measurable for our valued clients," said Wade Rifkin, SVP, programmatic, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO). "Integrating CCO's media with next-gen platforms like Adomni is bringing OOH scale, efficiency and audience to the fingertips of campaign planners."

Adomni's integration with Clear Channel Outdoor and Lamar recently played a role in the largest ever programmatic billboard campaign with Kylie Skin .

About Adomni

Adomni is a self-service online platform that makes digital out-of-home advertising easy, fast and affordable for everyone. Advertisers of all sizes and budgets can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform has over 70,000 digital screens available across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.

Learn more at www.adomni.com .

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,200 displays. Please feel free to explore the website, www.lamar.com , or contact hello@lamar.com for additional information.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings , Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 13,500 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,200 digital billboards across 28 markets in the U.S. Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 5,600 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.com , www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com .

SOURCE Adomni

Related Links

https://www.adomni.com

