Adomni launches largest-ever programmatic billboard campaign with Kylie Skin

This is believed to be the largest single national programmatic digital billboard campaign ever, according to Adomni, reaching audiences in over 1,100 U.S. cities, including prominent areas such as Times Square and Las Vegas Boulevard. The programmatic out-of-home Kylie Skin campaign targeted 4,300+ U.S. roadside digital billboards and 1,500+ digital video screens in 200+ shopping malls. Using Adomni's open online buying platform for OOH screens, the ads ran Wednesday morning shortly before the product launched on www.kylieskin.com .

"It's always exciting to find new ways to connect with people and I loved the idea of being able to have my Kylie Skin campaign show up on billboards simultaneously across the whole country, to tie in with everything I was doing on social media to promote my skincare launch," said Kylie Jenner.

Adomni's programmatic integration with media owners such as Lamar Advertising, Clear Channel Outdoor, Lightbox OOH Video Network and Superior Digital Billboards, make it possible to deliver campaigns at scale.

"The opportunity to show the Kylie Skin team the scale of out-of-home's reach and the ease-of-use of launching a campaign on the Adomni buying platform was extremely exciting for us," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. "Kylie's online and social following is truly remarkable. Our ability to reach large format, high profile digital screens in the real world showcased how perfectly the digital and physical channels work together."

For this campaign, Kylie Skin had multiple pieces of creative artwork that were switched out throughout the day.

"Thanks to programmatic technology and Adomni's innovative integration with leading DOOH media owners, this campaign was able to be executed quickly, at scale, and with maximum impact," Gudai said. "The world of digital online and digital out-of-home are coming together. It has never been easier or more affordable to launch an out-of-home campaign."

About Adomni

Adomni is a self-service online platform that makes digital out-of-home advertising easy, fast and affordable for everyone. Advertisers of all sizes and budgets can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform has over 70,000 digital screens available across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.

Adomni was named the best new digital signage software by rAVe Publications at the Digital Signage Expo in 2018.

Learn more at www.adomni.com.

About Lightbox

Lightbox--formerly Adspace--is a leading digital out-of-home video network in the U.S., reaching 80+ million consumers monthly across premier shopping and lifestyle destinations. The premium video network offers national reach with hyperlocal execution via 4500 can't miss, audio-enabled screens, delivering 100% viewable, brand-safe and fraud-free impressions to consumers in decision-making moments. Learn more at www.lightboxooh.com.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 13,500 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,200 digital billboards across 28 markets in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 5,600 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.com, www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States, with over 3,200 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.

SOURCE Adomni

Related Links

https://www.adomni.com

