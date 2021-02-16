Adopt-a-Pet.com Challenges Pet Owners Across America to Document a Pet Guardianship Plan

"Covid-19 has thrown us all a major curve ball, and for many Americans that has presented an insurmountable change. For some, there have been unexpected financial impacts like the loss of a job or a stable place to call home and, tragically, for others that has meant serious illness and even death," says Dana Puglisi, Adopt-a-Pet.com's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're joining forces with pet lovers across the country to, as a community, do what is within our control now to mitigate potentially devastating outcomes of personal crises for beloved family pets down the road. Our non-profit organization offers pet owners the free tools they need to keep their pets out of shelters, including our ground-breaking Rehome program. With this critical campaign, we're aiming to get the word out far and wide."

Adopt-a-Pet.com's Rehome program is a peer-to-peer pet adoption platform that has already been used by hundreds of thousands of pet owners who are facing the heartbreaking reality that they can no longer care for their pet. Rehome provides pet owners with an easy-to-use adoption program complete with adoption applications, guidance on screening and selecting adopters, and access to millions of pet adopters to potentially match with their pet. The #HomeWithRehome Challenge aims to spread further awareness of the innovative and life-saving technology and encourage pet owners to make it a part of a larger documented guardianship plan for their pets to be enacted in the event tragedy strikes.

To learn more about the #HomeWithRehome Challenge, visit https://www.homewithrehome.com/.

To leverage free tools to find loving permanent placement for a pet you can no longer care for, visit Rehome at https://rehome.adoptapet.com.

To adopt a pet from an animal shelter, rescue, or a Rehome private owner, visit www.adoptapet.com

About Adopt-a-Pet.com

Adopt-a-Pet.com is North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website, helping over 19,000 animal shelters, humane societies, SPCAs, pet rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies advertise their purebred and mixed breed pets for free to millions of adopters each month. Sponsored by companies including Purina, Chewy, and Elanco Animal Health, Adopt-a-Pet.com helps homeless dogs, cats, and even rabbits and other animals go from alone to adopted.

