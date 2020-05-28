Adopted Pets and Their Parents Gifted Charlotte's Web Free Pet Adoption Kits During Covid 19

Just like humans, dogs have endocannabinoid systems which play a major role in helping their bodies to maintain general balance and well-being. Stephanie McGrath, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Colorado State University, led research on the topic of CBD use in dogs, helping to demonstrate both safety and its benefits for a dog's endocannabinoid system.

"We're kind of a dog crazy and loving work culture here at Charlotte's Web. It was a natural for us to want to find a way to show our gratitude to those caring individuals who adopt or foster shelter dogs," said Deanie Elsner, Charlotte's Web CEO and President, whose dog Piper enjoys the Charlotte's Web™ Calming Pet Chews. "We launched our line of pet-friendly products last year and have seen through sales growth how much consumers care for their pets with a variety of health needs."

"As a former shelter veterinarian, adoption is very close to my heart. And for those who dive in and adopt, it may very well be one of the best things you ever do (as it was for me!). I'm so proud of Charlotte's Web initiative and thoughtfulness to provide a care kit at no cost for the new family member. Charlotte's Web believes strongly in giving back. It should prove to be helpful during the transition," said Dr. Kwane Stewart, also known as 'The Street Vet' for his activism providing care to homeless and stray pets.

The Charlotte's Web™ full spectrum pet product line includes hemp extract drops in two strengths: 7 mg or 17 mg of CBD and are dispensed via a pump. Suggested retail price for 7 mg is $29.99 and for 17 mg $59.99. Chews are blended with easily digestible MCT oil; the 30-count chicken-flavored chews come in three formulas: Calming, Hip & Joint, and Senior, with a $34.99 suggested retail price. The hemp-infused balm, with a $24.99 suggested retail price, is meant to be massaged into a pet's skin and tender paws.

Charlotte's Web kicks off its free giveaway with a donation to Last Chance Rescue, an organization dedicated to saving animals located in "kill" facilities. Last Chance Rescue relocates them to "no kill" facilities and foster families until they can be adopted. Since 2008, they have saved over 25,000 cats and dogs.

To register for the free "Welcome to the Family" pet adoption box, new owners simply need to sign up on Charlotte's Web's website, upload a photo with their adopted pooch, and answer a few quick questions. https://www.charlottesweb.com/pet-adoption

Founded by the seven Stanley Brothers in Colorado, Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the growing, production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. The Company's exceptional quality products, tested more than 20 times, start with proprietary hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Industrial hemp products are non-intoxicating. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived products are sold through select distributors in more than 11,000 brick and mortar stores, and online at www.CharlottesWeb.com. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging regenerative farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

Charlotte's Web is a socially conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and the communities where its employees live and where it does business, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands. The Company's management believes that socially conscious actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees, its shareholders and society. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

