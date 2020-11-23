Adoption and Affordability of Cosmeceuticals in Emerging Economies is Driving Demand with the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Forecast to Reach US$72.2 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise in technological innovations and the emergence of new ingredients have lead to the development of the global cosmeceuticals market. The cosmeceuticals market has been witnessing significant growth in the Global Personal Care Industry. Thus, the global cosmeceutical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2015-2020

According to this report, increasing urbanization and affordability in the emerging markets such as India and Latin America is boosting the demand for high quality, innovative and premium priced cosmeceuticals. At present, the emerging markets seem to symbolize the best opportunity. And, with the economies of the biggest growth markets now starting to cool, there is mounting pressure on cosmeceutical companies to find green shoots of growth in developed markets and to build new positions in the most resilient regions of the emerging markets.



The report, "Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook 2020", provides an insight about the trends in the coming few years which will help revolutionize the perception about cosmeceuticals. The report has been divided into various chapters which provide a detailed account of the current and future market. The cosmeceutical industry has been segmented into various broad heads such as skin care, hair care, injectable etc, which have been further broken into segments such as anti ageing, anti acne, sun protection. The report also provides the description about the various active ingredients used in the cosmeceutical industry.



A region wise breakup has been added that provides the reader an outlook into various geographies, their current and future markets, prevailing trends and recent developments. The market offers huge potential among the Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and India, which are set to attract major players in the future.



At the end, a competitive landscape featuring the major players of the industry has been covered. Thorough analysis has been conducted on the key strategies of various cosmetic players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the global cosmeceutical industry. Overall, the report is likely to provide clients with an optimum source of knowledge and statistics related to the cosmeceuticals market worldwide.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Global Cosmeceuticals Overview

3.1 Cosmeceuticals Ingredients

3.1.1 Antioxidants

3.1.2 Enzymes

3.1.3 Proteins and Peptides

3.1.4 Botanical Actives

3.1.5 Other Cosmeceuticals Chemicals



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Ageing Population and Increasing Consumer Awareness

4.1.2 Adoption and Affordability of Cosmeceuticals in Emerging Economies

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients

4.1.4 Emerging Need for Multi-Functional Products

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lax Regulations

4.2.2 High Cost of Branded Cosmeceuticals

4.2.3 Impact of Global Economic Downturn on Premium Products

4.3 Market Trend

4.3.1 Consumers Opting for Sustainable Products

4.3.2 Nano Technology Boosting the Anti-Aging Skin Care Market

4.3.3 Growing Mergers and Acquisitions

4.3.4 Digital Marketing: Gaining Momentum

4.3.5 Rising Focus towards Male Grooming Products



5. Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook to 2022



6. Market by Segment

6.1 Skin Care

6.1.1 Anti-Aging

6.1.2 Skin Whitening

6.1.3 Sun Care

6.1.4 Professional Skin Care

6.1.5 Acne Care

6.1.6 Others

6.2 Hair Care

6.2.1 Hair Growth Products

6.2.2 Anti-Dandruff Products

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Injectable

6.3.1 Botulinum Toxin-Based Injectable Cosmeceuticals

6.3.2 Dermal Fillers

6.3.3 Others

6.4 Others Cosmeceuticals Products

6.4.1 Lip Care

6.4.2 Tooth Whitening

6.4.3 Anti-Cellulite/Body Slimming Preparations

6.4.4 Others



7. Market by Region



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Croda International Plc

8.2 Johnson & Johnson

8.3 L'Oreal

8.4 Procter & Gamble

8.5 Avon

8.6 Shiseido

8.7 Beiersdorf

8.8 Elementis

8.9 Unilever

