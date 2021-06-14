Adoption Of Evolve IP's Microsoft Teams Voice Solution Outpacing Traditional Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading managed cloud service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution is outpacing traditional Unified Communications in both year-over-year growth (856%) and 2021 sales by a factor of 3:1. Evolve IP's solution enables employees to use the same Teams capabilities they required in their homes during the pandemic while integrating traditional telephony capabilities needed for the office or while mobile.

Based on a 1Q survey by Evolve IP of 538 predominantly mid-market and enterprise businesses, the company expects the trend will continue. The research revealed that 73.6% of respondents were currently using Microsoft Teams, and 45% of those organizations were planning on integrating collaboration and communications services in the next 12 months.

"Workstream collaboration platforms like Teams were just coming into use in early 2020. The pandemic forced five years of adoption into five months," said Scott Kinka, Chief Strategy Officer of Evolve IP. "Now, as businesses begin implementing hybrid work scenarios for their employees, a key decision point has emerged: whether to integrate collaboration with their phone system or to maintain multiple tools. Based on our sales and survey data, along with the feedback from our partner community, they are choosing to integrate them."

Key differentiators driving the sales of Evolve IP's Microsoft Teams Voice solution include:

Platform-Level Integration – Users benefit from all of the features of both Teams and voice services without needing to rely on untested 3rd parties and plug-ins

Enterprise-Grade Business Features – Evolve IP's solution adds advanced telephony business features that are not natively part of the Teams solution such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, overhead paging, receptionist capabilities, and more.

Gain availability, business continuity, and crystal-clear voice services – Integrating Evolve IP's network with Teams ensures that business communications are always available. Regardless of network conditions at home or in the office, calls can be configured and delivered wherever employees are working. Evolve IP's advanced international network of carriers and PSTN routes deliver unparalleled voice quality and reliability.

International Reach - Evolve IP's multinational Teams voice solution delivers services in over 50 countries and features two-way calling in over 30 countries.

Integrated Contact Center – agents and managers can deliver a world-class customer experience while gaining the productivity benefits of Microsoft Teams and collaborating with the rest of their business colleagues.

Runs Seamlessly in Evolve IP's DaaS Solution – Evolve IP's Teams Direct Routing runs smoothly with Real-Time Audio & Video (RTAV) on the company's virtual desktop solution providing an enhanced user experience for remote and hybrid workers in North America.

Microsoft Gold Partner - Bundle your Teams voice and O365 licensing on one bill. The company supports clients with annually certified Microsoft experts and 24/7/365 US-based personnel.

Why Clients Choose Evolve IP

Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our mid-market and enterprise solutions harness the power of Microsoft's Cloud and span collaboration, communications, customer experience, and digital workspaces. We integrate the world's top productivity services from Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, and Citrix so IT can focus on business innovation and employees can contribute more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business, and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.

To request a quote for Evolve IP's Microsoft Teams Voice Solution, please visit www.evolveip.net or call 877.459.4347 .

