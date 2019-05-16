Adoption of SymphonyRM's AI-Powered "Next Best Actions" Soars as Company Doubles Revenue and Client Base and Raises $10 Million in Series A Financing

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyRM, Healthcare's Next Best Action (NBA) company, today announced that it has doubled its revenue and client base year over year. To date, SymphonyRM's platform has generated more than $400 million in value for its clients. Earlier this year, SymphonyRM raised $10 million in Series A financing, led by Adam Street Partners, to help accelerate its growing investment in its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and consumer relationship management (CRM) platform.

SymphonyRM's momentum is driven by its platform's ability to help healthcare organizations identify personalized, next best actions for each and every consumer and an engagement engine to orchestrate these interactions to realize the identified value.

"Our offering is well-timed as the healthcare industry undergoes massive transformation," said Mike Linnert, CEO of SymphonyRM. "With an increased focus by health systems to drive growth, manage population health outcomes, and explore new market opportunities, SymphonyRM delivers a much needed intelligence layer that gives health systems not only the insights they need to better understand their own data, but also dynamically engage consumers and orchestrate their workforce, teams and systems."

Tom Bremner, a partner with Adams Street Partners, added, "Helping healthcare organizations leverage AI to improve quality, drive growth and loyalty is critical to competing in today's landscape. SymphonyRM enables healthcare organizations to orchestrate meaningful patient and provider engagement, at-scale, across every touchpoint."

SymphonyRM's platform enables healthcare organizations to anticipate consumer needs and build more meaningful relationships, while also addressing operational inefficiencies and delivering a better patient and provider experience. In doing so, SymphonyRM clients are utilizing the platform to move the following metrics:

Patient Acquisition & Retention

Patient & Provider Experience

Health Quality Measures

Revenue Generation

Referral Management

Provider Utilization

Leakage Reduction

"SymphonyRM makes data actionable to provide a 360-degree view of every customer with a prioritized list of data-driven recommendations," said Pat Charmel, CEO at Griffin Health. "Now when we engage the consumer, it's personalized, proactive and we can focus on their next best action at every touchpoint - whether it's keeping them healthy or treating a health issue."

Healthcare organizations are embracing Artificial Intelligence in a meaningful way to improve the patient experience, and SymphonyRM is leading the transformation with their AI-driven next best actions and commitment to pioneering new modalities of consumer engagement across every channel.

"SymphonyRM helps us see a more comprehensive, holistic view of our customers, not just the clinical data we see in our EMR," said Craig Kartchner, AVP of Marketing at HonorHealth. "It's key to enabling us to act like a team for our customers, whether we hear from them at our call center, our clinics, via email, or anywhere else. That means we can make things convenient for them, keep clinical quality and health outcomes high, and help ourselves from a revenue perspective too."

Last month, SymphonyRM announced the opening of its Health AI Center of Excellence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The expansion highlights the company's continued growth and investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to better serve its customers.

Next week, SymphonyRM CEO Mike Linnert with speak on data-driven marketing: ethics and legal concerns with Patrick Charmel, CEO, Griffin Health, and Tracey Klein, JD and Shareholder, Polsinelli at the 24th Healthcare Marketing & Physician Strategies Summit in Chicago, May 21-23, 2019.

About SymphonyRM

SymphonyRM is helping health systems transform how they acquire, engage, and retain patients by creating an engagement model rivaling the capabilities of world-class, consumer-centered organizations. By generating data-driven, prioritized next best actions for every consumer, prospect, and provider in your health system, SymphonyRM is helping organizations anticipate member needs and use proactive outreach to build deeper customer relationships and drive better outcomes while increasing revenue.

Additional Information

For more on SymphonyRM, visit: symphonyrm.com

Connect with SymphonyRM on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/symphonyrm

Follow @SymphonyRM on twitter: twitter.com/symphonyrm

Like SymphonyRM on Facebook: facebook.com/symphonyrm

Media Contact:

Kenneth Garcia

SymphonyRM

Phone: (310) 740-1679

Email: kgarcia@symphonyrm.com

Related Links

website

SOURCE SymphonyRM

Related Links

https://www.symphonyrm.com

