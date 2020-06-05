Adoption of Telehealth and Other Technologies to Improve Senior Health Care - TBRC 'Retirement Communities Report' Insights

LONDON, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth technology is extensively being used by nursing care providers in retirement communities to improve the quality of care being offered to the residents. Telehealth is the use of digital and communication technologies to remotely access health care services. Telehealth provides a wide range of diagnostic, therapeutic, care management services, and supporting tools for caregivers such as assisted living personnel and retirement communities' on-site doctors and nurses. It includes other technologies and services such as virtual visits conducted over live video, email services, remote patient monitoring, and activity monitoring depending on individual needs. Major companies offering telehealth services include 19 Labs, 3Derm Systems, A &D Medical, Advanced ICU Care, and Advanced Telehealth Solutions.

Adoption Of Smart Home Technology In Retirement Communities

Retirement homes are increasingly adopting smart home technologies to enhance residents' quality of life and safety. A smart home technology provides home owners security, comfort, convenience and energy efficiency by allowing them to control smart devices, often by a smart home app on their smartphone or other networked device. Smart home technology helps conserve energy and offers an unprecedented level of security. Companies such as Google, Amazon and Best Buy are targeting incorporating smart home technology into retirement homes.

Adoption Of Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Nursing care facilities in retirement communities are looking forward towards adopting electronic health records to provide storage of medical information and streamline contact with residents. An electronic health records (EHR) is a digital version of a patient's paper chart. EHRs are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to the authorized users. EHRs have many advantages such as providing accurate, up-to-date and complete information about patients, quick access to patient's records, sharing information with the patient and other clinicians securely, and reducing costs through decreased paper work.

Advanced Technology Adoption

Retirement community service providers are adopting advanced technologies to improve the elderly's quality of life. Many companies are providing wearable technologies to the senior's with chronic illness and the ones requiring care, for example, senior friendly phones with larger displays for the ones with poor vision, and remote-control options for lights, windows, doors and thermostats. Advanced personal emergency response systems (PERS) have features such as fall detection which automatically alert the appropriate responders when an older person falls. For example, Mobile Help Inc, a US-based medical device company, launched the new M-PERS automatic fall detection technology. myHalo's wearable auto fall detect pendant is designed to alert a central monitoring station by transmitting a wireless message indicating a fall without the user having to push a button.

SOURCE The Business Research Company